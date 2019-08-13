Wednesday, Aug 14
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield-- 12 p.m., 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Wednesday Wear-- 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Workaholics Anonymous 12-step Group-- 4:30-5:30 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden Street North, Northfield. Diane, 651-470-7367.
Noontime Organ Recitals-- 12:15-12:45 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church. Performers: Janean Hall and Larry Archbold. Free-will offerings accepted. Richard Collman, 507-645-1357, rkcollman@msn.com.
Open forum with Gerardo Guerrero-- 6 p.m., Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St., Northfield. Forum on law, immigration, U.S.-Mexico relationships and more with Gerardo Guerroro, Consul of Mexico in St. Paul. mynpl.org.
Here's to your Health-- 6:30-8 p.m., Imminent Brewing, 519 Division Street South Unit 2. Presentation: "Medicare For All - What's It All About?" by Rose Roach, executive director of the MN Nurses Association. Doors at 6, presentation at 6:30 p.m. Pizza by Cafe Shawn 4-8 p.m.
Thursday, Aug 15
Northfield Rotary Club-- 12 p.m., Northfield United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St. Guests are invited to dine and hear the guest speaker of the week. northfieldrotary.org.
Cribbage-- 1 p.m., FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield. Play with a great group.
Stroke Support Group-- 3-4 p.m., Northfield Hospital, 2000 North Ave. Stroke patients, their caregivers and loved ones invited to attend.
Big Book Group AA meeting-- 5:30 p.m., Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
Third Tradition Al-Anon-- 7:45 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Thursday's Table-- 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. All welcome to dine for free, sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Northfield Prairie Partners Tour Lashbrook Park-- 6 p.m., Lashbrook Park, 1300 Highland Ave., Northfield. Tour of Lashbrook Park led by Ken Kirton. Carpool leaves Emmaus Church at 5:45 p.m. Barb, bdbolan@hotmail.com, 507-649-2874.
Trivia Mafia-- 7-8:30 p.m., Loon Liquors Distillery, 1325 Armstrong Road #165, Northfield. Teams designed for 1 to 6 players. Prizes awarded.
Friday, Aug 16
Open Stitching-- 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
Unity on Division AA meeting-- 10:30 a.m., Fridays at Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
AA Third Tradition Group-- 8 p.m., First Friday of the month is a speaker meeting that's open to the public. Remaining Fridays are Step and Tradition meetings. All at 416 Oddfellows Lane across from Malt-O-Meal.
Red Cross Blood Drive-- 1-7 p.m., Cannon Valley Cinema, 404 Schilling Dr. N., Dundas. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment or to learn more about donation requirements.
Fall Musical Auditions-- 4-6 p.m., FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield. Room 103. Twelve actors (beginners welcome) are needed for "The Case of the Railway Ruckus," an original musical comedy set in 1957. Scripts are available for sign-out at the front desk. Peggy Sheldon, plsheldon118@gmail.com; Katie Felland, 507-664-3708.
Saturday, Aug 17
Wednesday Wear-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield-- 9:30 a.m., 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Open Stitching-- 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
Little Prairie Al-Anon-- 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Use the west side lower level entrance.
As You Are AA meeting-- 6:30 p.m., Saturdays at the Buddhist Meditation Center. Enter from the back of building.
Riverwalk Market Fair-- 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Bridge Square, Northfield. See this week's vendors and performers at RiverwalkMarketFair.org.
Sunday, Aug 18
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum-- 1-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd. christdala.com.
Monday, Aug 19
Tradition Five Al-Anon-- 11:30 a.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Type 1 Diabetes Support Group-- 6:30 p.m., Northfield Middle School Media Center. For families and children with Type 1 diabetes.
Closed Big Book Study-- 8 p.m., AA Third Tradition Group will meet at 416 Oddfellows Lane, across from Malt-O-Meal.
Red Cross Blood Drive-- 1-7 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, 500 3rd St. W., Northfield. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment or to learn more about donation requirements.
Summer Knitting Club-- 5-7 p.m., Contented Cow, 302B Division St., Northfield.
Author talk: Dan Hill-- 7 p.m., Content Bookstore, 314 Division St. S, Northfield. 1978 NHS graduate Dan Hill will present on his newest book, "Two Cheers for Democracy: How Emotions Drive Leadership Style."
Tuesday, Aug 20
Northfield Sertoma Club-- 7-8 a.m., Northfield Golf Club, 707 Prairie St. Guests and potential members are welcome to hear the speaker of the week. ASL interpreter available at most meetings.
Baby story time-- 10 a.m., Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St. For babies birth-24 months and their caregivers. Books, songs, rhymes and movement that build early literacy skills. Plenty of time to socialize and play. Siblings welcome.
Northfield Support Group for Families-- 7-8:30 p.m., NAMI Minnesota sponsors free support groups for families and friends of individuals living with a mental illness. Northfield Community Resource Center, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, in Room HS 222.
Contemporary Women Writers Book Group-- 7 p.m., The Contemporary Women Writers Book Group meets the third Tuesday of each month at the Northfield Public Library.
NARFE Meeting-- 10:30 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter #1590. Speaker: Attorney Gary Voegele, speaking on will and estate planning. Darlene, 507-334-4175.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic-- 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Breast Cancer Support Group-- 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Hospital, 2000 North Ave. Meeting Room A. Facilitated by the Breast Care Center. Patty Kark, 507-646-1455 or karkp@northfieldhospital.org
Northfield Community Toastmasters-- 6:30-7:30 p.m., FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway. Open to all ages and skills levels — no admission fee.
Diabetes Support Group-- 7-8 p.m., Northfield Hospital, 2000 North Ave. Kelly Gueldner, 651-214-7714, gueldnerk@northfieldhospital.org. Meeting Room A.
Open mic-- 8-11 p.m., The Tavern Lounge, 212 Division St., Northfield.