Now former Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen gets set for a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Minneapolis. The Minnesota Vikings have another starter on defense to replace. Defensive end Everson Griffen will not re-sign with the team. Griffen and his agent announced on Friday, March 20, 2020 that they were unable to come to terms with the Vikings due to their salary-cap constraints. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)