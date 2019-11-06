In this Nov. 10, 2008, Bishop Michael Hoeppner, center, of Crookston, Minn., prays during a semi-annual meeting of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops in Baltimore. Hoeppner says he was trying to protect the confidentiality of a man who said he was sexually abused by a popular priest when he certified to other church officials that the priest was fit to work with children. Hoeppner of the Diocese of Crookston acknowledged in sworn testimony released Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, that he knew about sexual abuse allegations against the priest but was respecting the accuser’s confidentiality. (AP)