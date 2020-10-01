September 20
• Took report from a party being harassed on First Ave. SE, party advised of options.
• Responded to a disturbance on Fourth Circle Dr. SE. Officer mediated and provided options.
September 21
• Took a fraud report on Elm St. NE.
• Took information from a party possibly being stalked on Main St. South. Reporting party just wanted incident documented.
• Took report of a gas drive-off on Ash St. NE.
• Officer checked on a suspicious unoccupied vehicle parked at Trenda Memorial Park on Main St. North after hours, information only.
September 22
• Received a 911 hang-up at the Lonsdale Clinic on 15th Ave. SE. Officer checked with staff who reported no emergency.
• Assisted Rice County Social Services with a child protection investigation on Fifth Ave. NE. Incident unfounded.
September 23
• Received request to check on a motorist that had requested a tow on Woodridge CT. SE. Officer made contact with the owner who was OK and still waiting for Tow Company.
• Officer suspected a trailer parked on the street in violation of the on-street 48 hour parking on Fourth Ave. NW, tire chalked.
• Responded to a medical on Willow Creek Dr. SE.
• Responded to a medical on Ninth Ave. NE.
• Took a past action suspicious activity report on 15th Ave. SE.
• Took a past action theft report on 10th Ave. NE.
• Took a property damage accident report on Industrial Dr. SE.
• Officer investigated a possible probation violation on Deer Ridge Ct. NW. After further investigation, party was in violation, report forwarded to probation officer.
• Took a fraud report on Bluff Heights Dr. SE.
September 24
• Responded to a medical on Third Ave. NW.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a medical on 90th St. West.
• Officer cited an adult male for driving after revocation while on a traffic stop on Third Ave. NW.
• Received a parking complaint of construction trucks blocking mailboxes on Sunset Ct. SE. Officer made contact with the supervisor who was going to have vehicles moved.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Industrial Dr. SE, vehicle unlocked.
• Responded to a medical on First Ave. SE.
• Responded to a mental health/medical on 12th Ave. NE.
September 25
• Received a 911 hang-up on Ninth Ave. NW. Officer made contact with the caller who reported an accidental dial.
• Responded to a medical on 11th Ave. NE.
• Took report from a party being harassed on First Ave. SE, party provided with options.
• Received report of a large bonfire that was spreading on Third Ave. NE. Officer checked the bonfire which was in compliance with city code.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Woodridge Ct. SE. Officer made contact with the caller who reported an accidental dial.
September 26
• Received a 911 hang-up on Pond View Dr. SE. Officer made contact with the caller who reported an accidental dial.
• Received a fireworks complaint in the area of Pond View Dr. SE. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate where firework came from.
• Received a 911 hang-up on Main St. North. On call back, caller reported an accidental dial.