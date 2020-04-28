The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Thursday, April 30
Red Cross Blood Drive• 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Faribault Interiors, 550 Wilson Ave., Suite 103, Faribault. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org/ or 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Friday, May 01
St. Vincent de Paul — May Grocery Distributions• 1-3 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. May grocery distributions will be on Fridays May 8, 15 and 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. and Thursday May 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. No clothing distributions. Call for an appointment to drop off clothing & household donations.
Tuesday, May 05
Red Cross Blood Drive• 12-6 p.m., District One Hospital, 200 State Ave., Faribault. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org/ or 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Free Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Tater tot hot dish, dinner roll, fruit, relishes, dessert. Take out only.
Wednesday, May 06
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.