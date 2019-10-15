Northfield boys soccer was unable to muster any offense Thursday night in a 1-0 loss at Rochester Mayo in the Section 1AA semifinals. It’s the second year in a row the Raiders have fallen in the section semifinals.
The second-seeded Spartans scored first less than three minutes into the match before adding their second tally with 16:32 left in the first half via a penalty kick. The third-seeded Raiders managed three shots on goal throughout the match.
That was a change from a 3-1 victory against sixth-seeded Rochester Century on Oct. 8 in the section quarterfinals. Both junior Will Knutson and junior Grant Roney scored in the final three minutes, while Roney buried a penalty kick in the first half.
The Raiders carried that 1-0 advantage into halftime and throughout most of the second half, but the Panthers pushed home a rebound during a scrum following a free kick to even the match with 10 minutes, five seconds remaining in the match
That set up Knutson’s go-ahead goal on the other end, who up until that point hadn’t scored many goals.
“I’ve been waiting for him to do that all year to tell you the truth,” Northfield coach Westley Dayus said with a laugh. “We’ve had to make things up for his stats just to make him look good during the season.
“Will’s a playmaker, so for him to turn and shoot like that was a shock to everybody,” Dayus added.
For most of the match against Century, it was Knutson’s playmaking ability that allowed Northfield to control the majority of the possession.
Making a switch to a new formation that looks like a 5-3-2 when defending, but morphs into a 3-5-2 with the two outside backs turning into attacking wingers when in possession of the ball, the Raiders limited the Panthers from sustaining any consistent possession.
“We hadn’t really practiced it a lot, like three times we’ve practiced it,” Knutson said. “I wasn’t sure about starting with it, but the score definitely speaks for itself, so I’m pretty happy about it.”
What the shift allowed was more space to operate in the midfield, since Knutson and junior Maison Fisher often distributed balls to the sidelines to junior wingers Charlie Pratt and Max Kasten, who then played passes up the sideline to the team’s forwards, who would attract attention away from the middle of the field to allow Knutson, Fisher and junior attacking midfielder Grant Roney to fire shots from outside the box.
“We were expecting the (Century) coach to neutralize it,” Dayus said, “but obviously he didn’t, so that gave us a perfect opportunity.”
Northfield girls soccer eliminated
Fourth-seeded Owatonna pounced on a rebound with two minutes, 37 seconds left in regulation Oct. 8 to score the eventual game-winning goal and end fifth-seeded Northfield’s season in a 2-1 result in the Section 1AA quarterfinals.
The Huskies (11-5) carried a 1-0 advantage into halftime, before the Raiders (9-6-1) equalized via senior Grace Neuger’s game-tying goal with 33:06 left in the match.
In addition to Neuger, Northfield graduates seven seniors, including Darcy Kornkven, Sophie Roback, Leah Kovach, Maddy Ims, Erin Morris and Rachel Jaranson.