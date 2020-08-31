This Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 file photo shows Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis. The Jaguars have agreed to send Ngakoue to the Minnesota Vikings for a second-round draft pick in 2021 and a conditional fifth-rounder in 2022, a person familiar with the trade said Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)