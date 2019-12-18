Improving Falcons come up just short against Rochester Century
The Faribault girls basketball team hosted Rochester Century on Tuesday night, and although the Falcons were unable to pick up their first win, they came close. The Panthers held them off in the end by a score of 55-47, but the loss doesn’t change the fact that the Falcons played their best game of the season.
“Our players played tremendously hard tonight,” Faribault coach Patrick Garcia said. “There are things that we did well defensively and there are some things that we can continue to improve on. We will continue to get better and grow from tonight’s game.”
The bright spot for the Falcons was their defense, which allowed its second lowest point total of the season. The offense was a bit more balanced as well, but Garcia is still looking for a few more of his players to increase their offensive output.
A total of nine Falcons scored at least two points, with Evy Vettrus leading the team with 18 points. Kelsie Demars finished with six, while Ellie Hunt and Zoe Fronk each scored five. Rounding out the scoring were Maryn Hart with four points, Otaifo Esenabhalu with four, and Isabel Herda, Olivia Bauer and Kylie Petricka with two points apiece.
Rochester Century moved to 3-5 overall and 3-4 in Big 9 play, while the Falcons fell to 0-7 overall and 0-6 in the conference standings. Faribault will face one of its toughest tests of the season when it takes the court for its next game: a Friday tilt on the road against Austin (8-1 overall, 6-1 Big 9).
Falcons falter against Rochester Century
The Faribault boys basketball team had another rough go of it Tuesday evening in a road game against Rochester Century. The Falcons struggled to generate much offense and were held to their lowest point total of the season, as the Panthers cruised to a 73-36 victory.
The loss dropped Faribault to 0-5 on the year, with all five losses coming to Big 9 Conference opponents. Rochester Century, on the other hand, improved to 4-2 overall and 4-1 in the conference standings.
Faribault will wrap up the 2019 calendar year with home games against Austin (4-1 overall, 4-1 Big 9) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday evening and against non-conference opponent Simley (2-3) at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
KW boys basketball falls to Zumbrota-Mazeppa
The first half of the game went pretty well for the Knights’ boys basketball team as they found themselves down by just seven at halftime. But Zumbrota-Mazeppa outscored KW by 17 in the second half and ended up winning comfortably by a score of 74-50.
The Knights (2-4 overall, 0-2 Hiawatha Valley Blue) had their chances, and things could have gone a bit differently if they’d been able to start the second half strong, but ZM (4-1 overall, 2-0 Hiawatha Valley Blue) wasted little time in turning its 35-28 halftime lead into a gap that was too big for the Knights to erase.
KW was unable to contain ZM’s Zach Hutton (26 points) and Anthony Cylkowski (18 points). The Cougars’ Willie Holm did some damage as well, making a few tough shots and totaling 11 points.
Laden Nerison led the Knights with 15 points, followed by Trevor Steberg with 11 and Tate Erlandson with 10. Erlandson made 7 of 8 at the free throw line, but the rest of the team went just 6 of 14 on free throws.
WEM Buccaneers beat Blue Earth Buccaneers 55-30
The WEM Buccaneers’ girls basketball team improved to 6-0 after a 55-30 victory against the Blue Earth Buccaneers on Tuesday evening, but WEM coach Ty Kaus didn’t feel that the Buccaneers turned in their best effort.
“It was a pretty rough game overall,” he said. “We definitely came out sluggish on both ends of the floor and they played harder than we did for most of the night.”
Still, WEM won comfortably, in large part thanks to its defense. The Bucs allowed just 18 points in the first half and only 12 in the second half.
Blue Earth dominated in the rebound column, 44-28, but also turned the ball over 27 times, which hampered its efforts to generate much of any offense against WEM.
WEM’s offense wasn’t exactly dynamic, as the Bucs shot only 36% on the night, but they did see a big game from Ellie Ready, who finished with 20 points, including six three-pointers. Toryn Richards had nine points and six steals, Brielle Bartelt had nine points and six assists, Lindsay Condon had eight points, and Trista Hering finished with six points and five rebounds.
“This will be a good one to learn from and we’ll get better moving forward,” Kaus said.
McBroom’s 40 points lead 5th-ranked Bucs to another big win
The WEM boys basketball team picked up another big win on Tuesday night, this time against Maple River (3-3 overall, 1-1 Gopher Conference). The Buccaneers (6-0 overall, 2-0 Gopher Conference) blasted the Eagles by a score of 83-60, and are now ranked as the No. 55 team in Class A.
The Eagles had no answer for WEM’s Grant McBroom, who finished with a season-high 40 points on Tuesday night. Domanik Paulson scored 15 for the Buccaneers and Zack Sticken chipped in 10.
The Buccaneers led by 11 at the half but never let the Eagles get any closer than that. McBroom had been pretty much lights out in the first half with 17 points, but he stepped on the gas even more in the second half on his way to 40.