Wednesday, March 18
Lunch & Learn Squirrel Study• 12-2 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$12, $10 members. programs.
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Community Resource Bank - 2nd Floor, 1605 Heritage Dr, Northfield. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building. $75.
The Science of Wine for Home Winemakers• 7-8 p.m., Next Chapter Winery, 16945 320th St., New Prague. 507-364-8107, tricity.cr3.rschooltoday.com$22.
Water Polo• 7-8 p.m., TCU Pool, 101 2nd St. N.E., Montgomery. Ages 16 & up - Co-Ed - Registration not required. Fast-paced, fun, and a great way to get a safe, non-impact workout.
Thursday, March 19
Orthopedic care is now close to home• 5-6 p.m., Buckham West - Faribault Senior Center, 19 West Division Street, Faribault. Free information session to learn about options for pain management, surgical intervention and rehabilitation services for shoulders, elbows, hands, hips and knees. To reserve a spot, call 507-332-7357.
Senior Recital• 8:15-9:15 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Mason Tacke, cello, and composition recital.
Storytime• 10 a.m., Holy Cross Catholic School, 6100 37th St. W, Webster. Ages birth to 5. Parents and caregivers attend with children. 952-652-6100, HolyCrossSchool.net
Veseli Area Lions Bar Bingo• 7 p.m., Brewster's Bar & Grill, 9856 50th St. W., Lonsdale. Must Go Coverall each week & $1,000 progressive jack pot.
Thursday's Table• 5-6:30 p.m., Free, Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. See menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Friday, March 20
Homeschool Day: Maple Syruping• 10-11:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$10/student, $8/member.
Homeschool Day: Snowshoeing and Kicksledding• 12-1:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$10/student, $8/member.
Stewardship Day: Buckthorn battles• 4-6:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Brittany Smith, smith@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building. $75.
Storytime• 10:30 a.m., Lonsdale Public Library, 1006 NE Birch St., Lonsdale.
Saturday, March 21
Maple Syruping• 10-11:30 a.m. or 2-3:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$5/person, $15/family, FREE for members.
Legion Bingo• 6:30 p.m., Saturday evenings at the Lonsdale American Legion.
Family Matinee• 11 a.m., Lonsdale Public Library, 1006 NE Birch St., Lonsdale.
Monday, March 23
Maple Syruping• 10-11:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$5/person, $15/family, FREE for members.
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building. $75.
Tuesday, March 24
Walk-In Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Suicide Grief Support Group• 7-8:30 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System, 302 2nd St. NE, New Prague. Enter through the emergency room doors (southwest entrance) and take the southeast elevator (#2) to the lower level (B) and follow the signs to the Jameen Mape Conference Center. Tom Handrich, 952-445-0107.