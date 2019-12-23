THURSDAY, DEC. 26
Raider sports
Northfield girls hockey vs. Simley, 11 a.m., Schmitz-Maki Arena, Farmington
Northfield boys hockey vs. Minnehaha Academy, noon, National Sports Center Super Rink 1, Blaine
FRIDAY, DEC. 27
Raider sports
Northfield wrestling at Rumble on the Red, 9 a.m., Fargo Dome
Northfield boys hockey vs. TBD, noon or 5 p.m., National Sports Center, Blaine
Northfield boys basketball vs. Minnetonka, 3:45 p.m., St. John’s University
Nortfield girls hockey vs. Farmington, 6 p.m., Schmitz-Maki Arena, Farmington
Northfield girls basketball vs. Prior Lake, 6:15 p.m., St. Olaf College
Rocket sports
Randolph boys basketball at St. Charles Invite, 6:15 p.m., St. Charlest High School
Randolph girls basketball at Cannon Falls, 7:15 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 28
Raider sports
Northfield boys hockey vs. TBD, TBD, National Sports Center, Blaine
Northfield wrestling at Rumble on the Red, 9 a.m., Fargo Dome
Northfield boys basketball vs. St. Michael-Albertville, 11:30 a.m., St. Cloud Tech
Northfield girls basketball vs. Simley, 2:30 p.m., St. Olaf College
Northfield girls hockey vs. Lakeville North, 3:30 p.m., Schmitz-Maki Arena, Farmington
Rocket sports
Randolph boys basketball at St. Charles Invite, 6:15 p.m., St. Charlest High School
MONDAY DEC. 20
Carleton sports
Men’s basketball at Viterbo University, 7 p.m.
St. Olaf sports
Men’s basketball vs. UW-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.