THURSDAY, DEC. 26

Raider sports

Northfield girls hockey vs. Simley, 11 a.m., Schmitz-Maki Arena, Farmington

Northfield boys hockey vs. Minnehaha Academy, noon, National Sports Center Super Rink 1, Blaine

FRIDAY, DEC. 27

Raider sports

Northfield wrestling at Rumble on the Red, 9 a.m., Fargo Dome

Northfield boys hockey vs. TBD, noon or 5 p.m., National Sports Center, Blaine

Northfield boys basketball vs. Minnetonka, 3:45 p.m., St. John’s University

Nortfield girls hockey vs. Farmington, 6 p.m., Schmitz-Maki Arena, Farmington

Northfield girls basketball vs. Prior Lake, 6:15 p.m., St. Olaf College

Rocket sports

Randolph boys basketball at St. Charles Invite, 6:15 p.m., St. Charlest High School

Randolph girls basketball at Cannon Falls, 7:15 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 28

Raider sports

Northfield boys hockey vs. TBD, TBD, National Sports Center, Blaine

Northfield wrestling at Rumble on the Red, 9 a.m., Fargo Dome

Northfield boys basketball vs. St. Michael-Albertville, 11:30 a.m., St. Cloud Tech

Northfield girls basketball vs. Simley, 2:30 p.m., St. Olaf College

Northfield girls hockey vs. Lakeville North, 3:30 p.m., Schmitz-Maki Arena, Farmington

Rocket sports

Randolph boys basketball at St. Charles Invite, 6:15 p.m., St. Charlest High School

MONDAY DEC. 20

Carleton sports

Men’s basketball at Viterbo University, 7 p.m.

St. Olaf sports

Men’s basketball vs. UW-Eau Claire, 7 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106. Follow him on Twitter @NFNewsSports. © Copyright 2019 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Load comments