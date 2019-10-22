Minnesota star receiver, Adam Thielen, underwent an MRI on Monday and the results suggest he appears to have avoided a serious injury on his hamstring.
According to a number of sources, Thielen sat out practice on Tuesday but could still take the field on Thursday night against the Washington Redskins as head coach, Mike Zimmer, told reporters that he’s “improving fast.”
Thielen was also upbeat about his prognosis.
“I don’t know what the percent chance is, but I feel great,” Thielen said, via the Pioneer Press. “Obviously, it’s a short week, so they’re doing everything I can to try to play. It’s come a long way in the two days since the game, so I feel good and am very hopeful for the game.”
Thielen suffered the injury during the Vikings Sunday’s 42-30 victory over the Lions in Detroit. Before leaving in the first quarter, the Minnesota State University-Mankato product hauled in Minnesota’s first touchdown on a 25-yard pass from Kirk Cousins.
After a bit of a slow start from a raw yardage standpoint, Thielen has looked every bit the part of a top 5 NFL talent in recent weeks, producing 13 receptions for 187 yards and three total touchdowns in back-to-back games against the Giants and Eagles in Weeks 5 and 6, respectively. His only catch against Detroit was the touchdown to help level the score, 7-7.
Last season, Thielen tied the NFL record for consecutive 100-yard games with eight and finished with 133 grabs for 1,373 yards and nine touchdowns. Through six-plus games this year, he’s racked up 27 receptions, 391 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns (6 receiving, 1 rushing).
The Vikings host the struggling Redskins on Thursday night at 7:20 p.m. The game will be aired nationally on FOX and the NFL Network.