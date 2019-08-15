Faribault, MN (55021)

Today

Mainly cloudy. A few peeks of sunshine possible. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 79F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.