Pete Guenther has worked for Owatonna Public Schools for 18 years. He is currently the Director of Bands at Owatonna High School. Kory Kath, Owatonna High School Principal had this to say about Guenther, ‘He is the ultimate teacher! His skill and knowledge within the discipline of band is incredible and it is only surpassed by his ability to inspire excellence in students. He has an infectious passion for music and he motivates students to be their best and share their work with our community. That is a gift and I am honored to work with him at OHS!’
Thank you for inspiring excellence to every learner, every day!