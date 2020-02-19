After losing Monday against Rochester John Marshall, Faribault coach Eric Hildebrandt said he was looking for more consistency and more defensive intensity from his Falcons. He (mostly) got what he wanted on Tuesday, as the Falcons held off Mankato West’s rally and defeated the Scarlets 79-76 at Faribault High School’s Nomeland Gymnasium.
Faribault’s defense still struggled a bit, as Mankato West was able to erase most of a 17-point halftime deficit over the final 18 minutes of the game. The Scarlets attempted a game-tying 3-pointer from near half court just before the buzzer, but the shot was no good, and the Falcons held on for the three-point win.
Offensively, the Falcons had one of their best games of the season, and their ability to drain clutch shots is what ultimately helped them stave off the Scarlets’ rally.
John Palmer paced the team with 24 points, followed by Abdi Abdullahi with 18 and Alex Gardner with 11. Maverick Jeanes and Evan Larson each tallied eight points, Alex Sullivan chipped in six points, and Nick Flom and Alex Leet scored two apiece.
The Scarlets previously defeated the Falcons 73-55 in Mankato back on Jan. 10, but the two teams have trended in opposite directions since then. After starting the season 6-8, Mankato West has since lost nine in a row, including Tuesday’s loss in Faribault.
The Falcons, meanwhile, started the season 0-12 in Big 9 Conference play but have gone 3-4 over their last seven conference games.
The Falcons will be back in action on Friday with a road game against Northfield (7-16, 6-13 Big 9), which has lost five of its last six. The Raiders edged the Falcons 67-60 the last time the teams met back on Jan. 14.
MSAD girls basketball tops Metro Deaf School 45-20
The MSAD girls basketball team defeated Metro Deaf School 45-20 in its last home game of the season Tuesday.
“We controlled the game pretty well in the first half, but we had a lot of missed shots and we weren’t driving to the basket very well,” MSAD coach Ryan Smith-Hastings said. “But in the second half we made some adjustments and took advantage of their miscues, which allowed us to stretch out our lead and gave me an opportunity to give our bench players plenty of game time.”
Javanna Johnson paced the Trojans with 22 points and also finished with five rebounds and five steals, while Dalina Schwartz tallied eight points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Holly Sheets chipped in six points and Esther Olakunle contributed five points and a team-high eight rebounds.
Ruby Hernandez-Gutierrez grabbed seven rebounds and scored two points, Brooklyn Roggow finished with two points and two steals, and Aubrey Gillespie contributed three rebounds.
Now 8-10 on the year, the Trojans will conclude their season on the road against the Trinity Tri-Hawks (1-22) on Thursday.
MSAD boys basketball finishes season on a high note
The MSAD boys basketball team concluded its season with a big 46-32 win in front of its home crowd on senior and parents’ night.
“We definitely wrapped up this season on a good note, as we won two of our last three games,” MSAD coach Lance Gonzalez said. “Most of our players played pretty well tonight, and it was our first time hitting 45 points in a game this season.”
Benny Dow led the Trojans with 20 points, eight assists, eight rebounds and four steals, and Yahir Sanchez-Araujo had his best game of the season with 16 points, six rebounds and four steals.
Karsen Schroeder chipped in seven points and four rebounds, Jonathan Mejia contributed a team-high 15 rebounds and Sebastian Sanchez finished with six rebounds and a pair of steals.
“MDS has always been a friendly rival,” Gonzalez said. “It was a good game, and it was nice to have Eruibel Garcia-Ensico on my team this year.”
Minnesota Valley Lutheran clips WEM boys basketball 72-70
Tuesday’s boys basketball game between Class AA No. 7 Minnesota Valley Lutheran and Class A No. 5 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown was the type of thriller you might expect to see in the playoffs.
Entering their Tuesday clash, the Chargers had compiled a 22-2 record, while the Bucs had gone 22-1. In the end, Minnesota Valley Lutheran came out on top by a score of 72-70, having scored the game-winning basket in the final two seconds of the game.
The two teams traded points all night long, with the first half ending in a 34-34 tie. The second half went much the same way, and with under two minutes to play, the Bucs found themselves clinging to a 68-67 lead. But with about 1:10 remaining the Chargers drove into the lane, scored a key basket and drew a foul in the process. They drained the ensuing free throw to take a 70-68 lead, but with 50 seconds left in the game WEM’s Grant McBroom drew a foul and proceeded to tie the game with a pair of free throws.
With time winding down and possession of the ball, Minnesota Valley Lutheran elected to take a timeout with 12 seconds left in the game. Following the timeout, MVL’s Kyreis Harrison found a way into the lane where he made a crucial layup with just 1.5 seconds left in the game to give the Chargers a 72-70 lead.
WEM immediately called a timeout, but the Bucs were unable to inbound the ball cleanly to give themselves a chance at a buzzer-beating shot.
McBroom led the Bucs with 22 points, followed by Nick LeMeiux with 14, all of which came in the first half. Zack Sticken drained four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points, and Cole Kokoschke also tallied 12 points while Domanik Paulson chipped in 10.
The loss snapped WEM’s 15-game winning streak dating back to Dec. 27, when the Bucs lost a triple overtime thriller by a score of 79-73 to Henning, the defending Class A state champions.
WEM (22-2 overall, 13-0 Gopher Conference) will wrap up its regular season with a non-conference game at Belle Plaine (13-10) on Thursday followed by a final conference game in Waterville on Friday against Bethlehem Academy (1-24, 0-13 Gopher Conference)
Faribault girls basketball falls 83-50 at Mankato West
The Faribault girls basketball met one of the Big 9 Conference’s top teams in Mankato West on Tuesday, and the Scarlets proved too formidable a foe for the Falcons, winning by a score of 83-50.
The win was Mankato West’s fourth in a row, while Faribault has now dropped five straight. Nevertheless, Faribault’s Olivia Bauer had a nice night with 13 points, while Otaifo Esenabhalu tallied 11 and Isabel Herda finished with nine.
Zoe Fronk chipped in six points, Kylie Petricka and Kelsie Demars scored four apiece, and Ellie Hunt contributed three points.
Faribault (1-24 overall, 1-20 Big 9) will close its regular season on the road against Northfield (6-19, 6-15 Big 9) on Friday. The Raiders narrowly beat the Falcons 55-49 when they played each other last month.