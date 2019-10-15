BIG 9 CONFERENCE
FOOTBALL
Red Division
Owatonna, 5-0
Mankato West, 4-2
Rochester Century, 3-2
Rochester Mayo, 3-2
Rochester John Marshall, 2-3
New Prague, 1-4
Northfield, 0-5
Blue Division
Winona, 5-0
Mankato East, 4-2
Byron, 3-2
Kasson-Mantorville, 3-2
Austin, 2-3
Faribault, 1-4
Albert Lea, 1-4
GIRLS SWIM AND DIVE
Rochester Century, 8-0
Mankato East, 8-1
Northfield, 6-1
Rochester Mayo, 5-2
Red Wing, 5-3
Mankato West, 5-3
Rochester John Marshall, 3-3
Winona, 3-5
Owatonna, 3-5
Austin, 2-6
Faribault, 1-8
Albert Lea, 1-7
VOLLEYBALL
Northfield, 10-0
Mankato West, 8-2
Rochester Mayo, 8-2
Faribault, 7-3
Mankato East, 6-4
Winona, 6-4
Rochester John Marshall, 6-4
Rochester Century, 3-7
Owatonna, 3-7
Austin, 3-8
Red Wing, 1-9
Albert Lea, 0-11
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
FOOTBALL
White Division
Blooming Prairie 4-0
Goodhue 3-1
Randolph 2-2
Bethlehem Academy 1-3
Medford 1-3
Kenyon-Wanamingo 1-3
VOLLEYBALL
Mabel-Canton, 19-0
Grand Meadow, 13-3
Spring Grove, 13-5
Randolph, 7-6
Lanesboro, 8-8
LeRoy-Ostrander, 6-8
Schaeffer Academy, 5-8
Kingsland, 5-7
Houston, 2-13
Lyle-Pacelli, 2-9
Glenville-Emmons, 0-13