WEDNESDAY, OCT. 23

Carleton sports

Men’s soccer at Hamline, 3:30 p.m.

Volleyball vs. Hamline, 7 p.m.

St. Olaf sports

Women’s soccer vs. Luther College, 12:30 p.m.

Men’s soccer vs. Luther College, 3 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 24

Prep sports

Northfield boys and girls cross country at Section 1AA Championships, 2:55 p.m., Owatonna Brooktree Golf Course

FRIDAY, OCT. 25

Carleton sports

Volleyball at College of St. Benedict, 7 p.m.

Women’s soccer at Augsburg, 7 p.m.

St. Olaf sports

Volleyball at Bethel, 7 p.m.

Prep sports

Northfield girls swimming and diving at Big 9 Conference Championships (diving), 5:15 p.m., Northfield Middle School

Northfield volleyball at Section 1AAA quarterfinals, 7 p.m., Northfield High School

SATURDAY, OCT. 26

Carleton sports

Men’s and women’s swimming and diving at Cows, Colleges and Contentment Classic, 11 a.m.

Football vs. St. Thomas, 1:10 p.m.

Volleyball at Concordia College, 3 p.m.

Men’s soccer at Augsburg, 5 p.m.

St. Olaf sports

Men’s and women’s swimming and diving at Cows, Colleges and Contentment Classic, 11 a.m.

Men’s soccer vs. Bethel, 1 p.m.

Football vs. St. John’s, 1 p.m.

Women’s soccer vs. Bethel, 3:30 p.m.

Volleyball at Macalester, 4 p.m.

Prep sports

Northfield girls swimming and diving at Big 9 Conference Championships (swimming), 1 p.m., Rochester Recreation Center

Northfield bowling at Bloomington Kennedy, 1:30 p.m., AMF Southtown Lanes

Randolph football at Section 1A semifinals, 7 p.m., Blooming Prairie (if necessary)

Northfield football at Section 1-5A semifinals, 7 p.m., Owatonna (if necessary)

TUESDAY, OCT. 29

Carleton sports

Men’s soccer vs. St. Olaf, 3:30 p.m.

St. Olaf sports

Men’s soccer at Carleton, 3:30 p.m.

Prep sports

Northfield volleyball at Section 1AAA semifinals, 7 p.m., Northfield High School (if necessary)

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

