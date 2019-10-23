WEDNESDAY, OCT. 23
Carleton sports
Men’s soccer at Hamline, 3:30 p.m.
Volleyball vs. Hamline, 7 p.m.
St. Olaf sports
Women’s soccer vs. Luther College, 12:30 p.m.
Men’s soccer vs. Luther College, 3 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 24
Prep sports
Northfield boys and girls cross country at Section 1AA Championships, 2:55 p.m., Owatonna Brooktree Golf Course
FRIDAY, OCT. 25
Carleton sports
Volleyball at College of St. Benedict, 7 p.m.
Women’s soccer at Augsburg, 7 p.m.
St. Olaf sports
Volleyball at Bethel, 7 p.m.
Prep sports
Northfield girls swimming and diving at Big 9 Conference Championships (diving), 5:15 p.m., Northfield Middle School
Northfield volleyball at Section 1AAA quarterfinals, 7 p.m., Northfield High School
SATURDAY, OCT. 26
Carleton sports
Men’s and women’s swimming and diving at Cows, Colleges and Contentment Classic, 11 a.m.
Football vs. St. Thomas, 1:10 p.m.
Volleyball at Concordia College, 3 p.m.
Men’s soccer at Augsburg, 5 p.m.
St. Olaf sports
Men’s and women’s swimming and diving at Cows, Colleges and Contentment Classic, 11 a.m.
Men’s soccer vs. Bethel, 1 p.m.
Football vs. St. John’s, 1 p.m.
Women’s soccer vs. Bethel, 3:30 p.m.
Volleyball at Macalester, 4 p.m.
Prep sports
Northfield girls swimming and diving at Big 9 Conference Championships (swimming), 1 p.m., Rochester Recreation Center
Northfield bowling at Bloomington Kennedy, 1:30 p.m., AMF Southtown Lanes
Randolph football at Section 1A semifinals, 7 p.m., Blooming Prairie (if necessary)
Northfield football at Section 1-5A semifinals, 7 p.m., Owatonna (if necessary)
TUESDAY, OCT. 29
Carleton sports
Men’s soccer vs. St. Olaf, 3:30 p.m.
St. Olaf sports
Men’s soccer at Carleton, 3:30 p.m.
Prep sports
Northfield volleyball at Section 1AAA semifinals, 7 p.m., Northfield High School (if necessary)