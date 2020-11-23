FILE — In this Feb. 29, 2020, file photo, Iowa’s Luka Garza (55) dunks the ball as Penn State’s Myles Dread (2) looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Iowa City, Iowa. As more than 300 teams prepare to start a season that will look nothing like any before it, the conversation is not so much about who will be cutting nets at the end of March Madness, as whether anyone will cut nets at all. (AP Photo/Cliff Jette, File)