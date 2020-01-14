Send submissions for the Community Events Calendar to St. Peter Herald , 311 Minnesota Ave., St. Peter, MN 56082 or news@stpeterherald.com. Items are due by noon the Friday before publication.
Thursday, Jan 16
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) • 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
Red Cross Blood Donation• 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at Scholarship America, 1 Scholarship Way, St. Peter.
Songshare: An Evening of Songs and Their Stores with Local Songwriters• 6:30 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Singer-songwriter Jenn Melby joining hosts Colin Scharf and Laura Schultz.
Men’s Cards• 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 215, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Friday, Jan 17
Pfeffer• 1:30-2:30 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter.
Sunday, Jan 19
Game Day• 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Monday, Jan 20
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
St. Peter Board of Education• 6:30-7:30 p.m., Community Center-Governors’ Room, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Study session agenda is at https://v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=1000769.
Tuesday, Jan 21
Bridge and 500• 1:15-2:15 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Wednesday, Jan 22
Surplus Breads• 8:30 a.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Free surplus breads, rolls and pastries from St. Peter Co-op, River Rock Cafe and Family Fresh Market for seniors.
Thursday, Jan 23
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
Red Cross Blood Donation• 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd., North Mankato.
Men’s Cards• 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 215, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.