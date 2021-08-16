The calendar of events is a regular feature of Northfield News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit southernminn.com/northfield_news.
Thursday, Aug. 19
Red Cross Blood Drive• 1-6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 902 17th St SW, Faribault. Make an appointment with Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 1-7 p.m., St. Pius V, 410 Colvill St. W., Cannon Falls. Make an appointment with Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Friday, Aug. 20
Kenyon Rose Fest• Field of Flags, kid's activities, live music and more. See more at kenyonrosefest.com.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 9 a.m.-2 p.m., First English Lutheran Church, 204 2nd St. NW, Faribault. Make an appointment with Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Unity on Division• 10:30 a.m., Hot Spot, 801 Division St. S, Northfield. A.A. group meeting.
Saturday, Aug. 21
Kenyon Rose Fest• Field of Flags, car cruise-in, parade, kid's activities, live music and more. See more at kenyonrosefest.com.
Monarchs and Milkweed• 10-11:30 a.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Meet at the amphitheater. Learn about monarch butterflies.
Geocaching for Beginners• 2-3 p.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Meet at the amphitheater. Explore geocaching basics.
Riverwalk Market Fair• 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Bridge Square, Northfield. Rain or shine. See riverwalkmarketfair.org for vendors and entertainment.
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 9:30 a.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. In person and on Zoom, at United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St., door 1.
Sunday, Aug. 22
Birding in the Big Woods• 9-10 a.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Meet at the picnic shelter. 1/2-mile guided walk.
Mammals of Minnesota Nature Cart• 1-2 p.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Ongoing near the picnic shelter.
Monday, Aug 23
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 8 a.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. On Zoom only. Contact Regine at 507-301-8862 for instructions.
Tuesday, Aug 24
"Film on the Farm" Movie Night• 8-9:30 a.m., Jim Purfeerst Farm, 7803 240th St. E, Faribault. Viewing of "Kiss the Ground." Bring your own lawn chair. Register at the Rice SWCD Office, 1810 30th Street NW in Faribault, call 507-332-5408, or online at riceswcd.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Dr., Faribault. Make an appointment with Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Rice County Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Government Services Building, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. Appointments recommended (507-332-6111), walk-ins accepted. Vaccines (subject to availability) for those 18 and younger, uninsured or on MA programs, and adults uninsured or with insurance that cover vaccines. $21.22 donation requested. Visit co.rice.mn.us/256/Public-Health for info on COVID vaccination clinics
Suicide Grief Support Group• 7-8:30 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1300 Main St. E., New Prague. Enter through door # 2, on south side of the building. Masks required. Contact Tom Handrich at 952-913-3994 for additional information and a link for Zoom.
Pop-Up Screenprinting Workshop• 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Outside of the Measuring Cup, Northfield. Bring a treasured family recipe or words of wisdom to print on a tea towel. Register at mynpl.libcal.com/event/8112559.
Wednesday, Aug 25
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Meet other business professionals that are eager to help your business grow with referred business. Be prepared to talk a little about your business. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@crb.bank, 507-645-3110.
Overeaters Anonymous• 5-6 p.m., Bethel Ridge Court, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 12:05 p.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. In person and on Zoom, at the United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St., door 1.