Drawing on historical texts, peer-reviewed scientific research, and interviews with experts around the world, local author Susannah Shmurak will discuss her new book, "Everything Elderberry: How to Forage, Cultivate, and Cook with this Amazing Natural Remedy," Oct. 3.
A press release states the book explores the science behind elderberries' health benefits, their traditional uses, and everything the public needs to know about foraging, growing, and cooking with elderberries and elderflowers.
Shmurak, of Northfield, is a freelance writer covering health and environmental topics for magazines such as Mother Earth Living, Northern Gardener, Ensia, and Sierra as well as numerous websites. Her aim is to share practical shortcuts to eco-friendly living, easy natural remedies, and foraging and gardening tips on her blog HealthyGreenSavvy.com.
The release states the public can register for this event at mynpl.org/events by clicking on the event link.
For more information about the library program, please contact Jamie Stanley at the Northfield Public Library 1-507-645-1802 or Jamie.stanley@ci.northfield.mn.us.