Boys soccer
The Faribault boys soccer team left little doubt while picking up its first win of the season Thursday evening in Red Wing.
The Falcons (1-2) claimed a decisive 5-1 victory after racing out to a 2-0 advantage at the end of the first half.
Christian Escobar and Yeferson Salguero both scored twice for Faribault, while Eddie Solis also added a goal. Faustino Pimentel dished out a pair of assists, and Jesus Arriaza picked up an assist as well.
Goalie Christian Trujillo made five saves against the Wingers (0-4)
Faribault is next in action at noon Saturday, when it host Rochester John Marshall at Bruce Smith Field.
Girls soccer
The Faribault girls soccer team was unable to keep pace with Red Wing on Thursday night, losing 11-3 at Bruce Smith Field in Faribault.
The Wingers (2-2) flew out to a 5-1 lead at the end of the first half before adding six more second-half goals.
The Falcons (0-3) are back in action at 10 a.m. Saturday, when they travel to play at Rochester John Marshall (0-3).
Girls swimming and diving
The Faribault girls swimming and diving team finished its meet Thursday night against Mankato East with wins in each of the final three races, but the Cougars were still able to pull out a 93-85 victory.
Senior Verity Wray-Raabolle won the 100-yard backstroke, senior Kayla Kenow powered to first in the 100 breaststroke and the 400 freestyle team of sophomore Ava Nelson, senior Abby Larson, Verity Wray-Raabolle and freshman Bennett Wray-Raabolle sped to first in the final event of the night.
Also winning for the Falcons was Larson in the 100 and 200 freestyle.
Freshman Miller Munoz snagged second in the diving competition as well, while Bennett Wray-Raabolle and senior Grace Rechtzigel finished second and third in the 500 freestyle. Verity Wray-Raabolle also snagged second in the 100 butterfly, while Bennett Wray-Raabolle did the same in the 200 individual medley.
Faribault will be back in the pool Thursday, Sept. 17, against Rochester John Marshall.
“Still working on getting into shape,” Faribault coach Charlie Fuller said. “Our times are improving. We are going down to one meet a week which will give a chance to focus more on our training.”
Girls tennis
Owatonna traveled to play at Faribault girls tennis on Thursday afternoon and returned home with a 7-0 victory. All seven wins came via straight sets.
“Owatonna played well today and controlled all of the matches with some good court movement along with well-placed shots,” Faribault girls tennis coach Jeff Anderson said. “While the Faribault players did well to compete, they played from a defensive position throughout most of the matches. Faribault had some well-played offensive points, but not enough to rattle the Owatonna players.”
At No. 3 singles, Anderson said Lindsay Rauenhorst did a good job of challenging Owatonna’s Alex Huemoeller throughout the match, even if the final scoreline doesn’t reflect the overall competitiveness.
“Lindsay was rallying well (in the first set), but came up a bit short in too many points,” Anderson said. “In the second set Lindsay started to share the control with Alex and saw some good improvement in the set. Lindsay was moving the ball well around the court with a good mix of deep versus short balls that allowed her to set up plays and win points. Alex continued to play just a bit better and won the second set and today’s match 6-0, 6-3.”
Faribault will next travel to play at Northfield on Tuesday afternoon.