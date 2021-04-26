TUESDAY, APRIL 27

Baseball

Owatonna at Northfield, 5 p.m.

Lewiston-Altura at Blooming Prairie, 5 p.m.

Golf

Faribault, Mankato West at Owatonna, 2:30 p.m., Owatonna Country Club

Gopher Conference boys meet, 4:30 p.m., Blooming Prairie Country Club

Softball

Northfield at Owatonna, 5 p.m.

Boys tennis

Northfield at Owatonna, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field

Faribault, Northfield, Owatonna girls at Mankato East, 4:30 p.m.

Lyle-Pacelli at Blooming Prairie, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28

Track and field

Faribault, Owatonna, Mankato East boys at Northfield, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, APRIL 29

Baseball

Rochester John Marshall at Owatonna, 5 p.m.

Medford at Bethlehem Academy, 5 p.m.

NRHEG at Blooming Prairie, 5 p.m.

Golf

Big 9 Conference girls championship, 10 a.m., Bridges Golf Course

Big 9 Conference boys championships, 10 a.m., Owatonna Country Club

Gopher Conference girls meet, 4:30 p.m., Oaks Golf Club

Lacrosse

Rochester John Marshall girls at Owatonna, 7:15 p.m.

Softball

Bethlehem Academy at Medford, 4:30 p.m.

Blooming Prairie at NRHEG, 4:30 p.m.

Owatonna at Rochester John Marshall, 5 p.m.

Track and field

Owatonna boys at Rochester Mayo Invite, 4 p.m.

Maple River, Medford, NRHEG at Bethlehem Academy, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 30

Golf

Madelia, Martin Luther, NRHEG at JWP, 1 p.m., Prairie Ridge Golf Course

Softball

Owatonna at Shakopee, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 1

Baseball

Owatonna vs. Elk River, 12:30 p.m.

Owatonna vs. St. Cloud Apollo, 3 p.m.

Lacrosse

Owatonna boys at Bloomington Kennedy, noon

Simley girls at Owatonna, 2 p.m.

Boys tennis

Owatonna vs. Armstrong, 11 a.m.

Owatonna at Lakeville North, 1 p.m.

Reach Regional Sports Editor Lucas Seehafer at 507-444-2375. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

