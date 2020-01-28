Bryan Esparaza and her daughter Amelia, 4, pause in front of a mural put up of Kobe Bryant and his daughter along Pickford Street in Los Angeles on Tuesday]. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP)