Thursday, July 09
River Bend Book Club in July• 7-8 p.m., Online via Google Meet. Club will meet to discuss the book virtually through Google Meet. Any valid email can join the meet, but you must register above to receive the meeting links. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.
Saturday, July 11
Story Adventures on Facebook Live!• 10-10:30 a.m., Facebook Live. Join a staffer or volunteer for "River Bend Nature Center Summer Story Adventures." Start your adventure with a story read by one of the staff or volunteers. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.
Faribault Farmers' Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Faribault Farmers' Market at Central Park, 6th St NW, Faribault. All vendors located within 15 miles of Faribault. Occurs rain or shine. Donna Bauer, garden2534@yahoo.com, 507-332-8283.
Wednesday, July 15
Book-a-Lunch• 11 a.m., On the grass across from Veterans' Memorial Park (between Langford Ave. & Hwy. 56), weather pending. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and/or a snack while a few children's books are read. Recommended for ages birth through age 10.
Red Cross Blood Drive• Noon-6 p.m., Community Center, 401 Main St., Wanamingo. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org or 1-800-RED-CROSS.