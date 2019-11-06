Send submissions for the Community Events Calendar to St. Peter Herald , 311 Minnesota Ave., St. Peter, MN 56082 or news@stpeterherald.com. Items are due by noon the Friday before publication.
Thursday, Nov 7
Men’s Cards • 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 215, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Paintings & Photography from Depression Era• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College. Industry, Work, Society and Travels in the Depression Era: American Paintings and Photographs from the Shogren-Meyer Collection.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
Senior Linkage Line Health Insurance Counseling• 2-4 p.m., St. Peter Senior Center, 600 S. 5th St. This is a free service provided by the Minnesota Board on Aging. Info, over-the-phone counseling, or to schedule an appointment call 1-800-333-2433.
Free Medicare Counseling• 2-4 p.m., at St. Peter Senior Center, 600 S. 5th St., Suite 219, St. Peter. They help people with Medicare, supplemental insurance, Medicare Savings Programs, prescription drug coverage, forms assistance and much more. Appointments not necessary, drop-ins are welcome.
Friday, Nov 8
Paintings & Photography from Depression Era• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College. Industry, Work, Society and Travels in the Depression Era: American Paintings and Photographs from the Shogren-Meyer Collection.
Wood Engravers’ Network Triennial• 1-5 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Featuring sixty-four wood engravings by thirty-seven artists including Joel Moline of St. Peter.
Pfeffler• 1:30 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter.
America’s most infamous gangsters• 5:30 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Filled with deadly bank robberies, explosive shootouts, brutal murders, and daring kidnappings, this presentation lets the audience discover the grisly locations where the gangster history will never die. This program is for 16 years and up.
Saturday, Nov 9
St Peter Craft & Vendor Show• 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Nicollet County Fairgrounds, 400 Union St, St Peter. Talented crafters and home business vendors all in one location for a great day of shopping. Boy Scout Troop 68 selling caramel rolls & lunch as a fundraiser. Door prizes. First 50 adults after 9 a.m. receive gift bags. St Peter Craft & Vendor Show, st.peter.craftshow@gmail.com. http:///www.facebook.com/stpetercraftvendorshow.
Wood Engravers’ Network Triennial• 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Featuring sixty-four wood engravings by thirty-seven artists including Joel Moline of St. Peter.
Paintings & Photography from Depression Era• 1-5 p.m., at Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College. Industry, Work, Society and Travels in the Depression Era: American Paintings and Photographs from the Shogren-Meyer Collection.
Sunday, Nov 10
Game Day• 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Paintings & Photography from Depression Era• 1-5 p.m., at Hillstrom Museum of Art, Gustavus Adolphus College. Industry, Work, Society and Travels in the Depression Era: American Paintings and Photographs from the Shogren-Meyer Collection.
Wood Engravers’ Network Triennial• 1-5 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Featuring sixty-four wood engravings by thirty-seven artists including Joel Moline of St. Peter.
Monday, Nov 11
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
River Valley Dog Park Association Fundraiser• 5-7 p.m., at Nicollet Cate, 402 S. 3rd St., St. Peter. A percentage of the food will go to the dog park.
St. Peter City Council• 7 p.m., Community Center-Governors’ Room, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Meeting agendas are at http://www.saintpetermn.gov/city-council-minutes-agendas-packets.
Tuesday, Nov 12
Medicare Training Sessions• 3:30-5:30 p.m., Union Square Building, 201 N. Broad St. Suite 102, Mankato. Monthly two-part educational sessions for people who will soon be eligible for Medicare. Call the Senior LinkAge Line 1-800-333-2433 to register.
Nicollet County Board of Commissioners• 9 a.m., Nicollet County Government Center, 501 S Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Agendas available at co.nicollet.mn.us.
Bridge and 500• 1:15-2:15 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Wednesday, Nov 13
Surplus Breads• 8:30 a.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Free surplus breads, rolls and pastries from St. Peter Co-op, River Rock Cafe and Family Fresh Market for seniors.
Wood Engravers’ Network Triennial• 1-5 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Featuring sixty-four wood engravings by thirty-seven artists including Joel Moline of St. Peter.
Thursday, Nov 14
Men’s Cards• 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 215, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
Senior Linkage Line Health Insurance Counseling• 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging, 201 N Broad St Ste 102, Mankato. This is a free service provided by the Minnesota Board on Aging. Info, over-the-phone counseling, or to schedule an appointment call 1-800-333-2433.
Wood Engravers’ Network Triennial• 1-5 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Featuring sixty-four wood engravings by thirty-seven artists including Joel Moline of St. Peter.