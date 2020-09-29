Tennessee Titans and the Minnesota Vikings players meet at midfield following an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Minneapolis. Tennessee won 31-30. The NFL says the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings are suspending in-person activities after the Titans had three players test positive for the coronavirus, along with five other personnel. The league says both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the players’ union on tracing contacts, more testing and monitoring developments. The Titans are scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.(AP Photo/Jim Mone)