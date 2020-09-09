This Sept. 9, 2018 photo shows fans of the New York Giants and Jets watching a football game after placing bets in the sports betting lounge at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J. The coronavirus outbreak has added new wrinkles for bettors this year, but even so, the nation’s sports books expect a record year of bets on football in 2020 from an antsy public that has been cooped up for months amid the pandemic. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)