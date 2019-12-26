BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Curtis, Darlene, and David Russell were recently honored as outstanding conservationists at the annual meeting of the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts, Dec. 8-10 in Bloomington, Minn. They were selected by the Waseca Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Supervisors for the award.
Each year, the state’s SWCDs recognize individuals and organizations for outstanding accomplishments in implementing conservation practices and improving Minnesota’s natural resources. The award program is conducted with support from The Farmer magazine.
According to the Wayne Cords, Chairman of Waseca SWCD Board of Supervisors, The Russell’s were recognized for a variety of reasons. Following is a summary of some of the reasons why Curtis, Darlene, and David were chosen:
Most of the 500-acre operation is organic. They raise beef cattle and turkeys, using the turkey manure for all their nitrogen needs. Corn, alfalfa and cereal rye and sweet corn are the crops which benefit from this. The conservation practices include wetland restoration, streambank stabilization, Riparian CREP, grassed waterways, windbreaks and conservation easements.
Curtis has also served as a Waseca SWCD Board Supervisor from 1987-2003 and was an active MASWCD Area VI Chairman on the State Board from 1998-2001.
“We’re really proud of The Russell’s and what they have done for conservation in Waseca County,” said Cords. “They provide a wonderful example for conservationists by the implementation of many conservation methods to improve the land for future generations.”
For more information on the program, contact the Waseca SWCD at 507-835-4800 ext. 3.