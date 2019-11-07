The Northfield News, delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays, contains the latest news, sports, opinion, community info, obituaries and more from the Northfield/Dundas area. Subscribers can also access the latest content online at www.northfieldnews.com.
For subscription options, visit southernminn.com/subscription_options or call 507-333-3111.
Here’s a recap of some of the stories in the Nov. 6 edition of the News.
Choir director using experience to guide students — Northfield Middle School Choir Director Michelle Bendett has a love of choir and the recognition of the role it played in developing her sense of self when she was a middle-school student. Today, Bendett is using her experience and passion for the art to teach a new generation.
County jailer on leave following charges he assaulted 2 inmates — A Rice County corrections officer was charged last week with twice assaulting jail inmates and misconduct of a public officer. The charges stem from two separate incidents, one the evening of Sept. 6, the other early the following morning.
Senator: Northfield projects well thought out, appreciates local buy-in — The Minnesota Senate’s Capital Investment Committee kicked off a tour of capital investment projects across southeast Minnesota in Rice County Tuesday, visiting sites of several proposed projects supported by Sens. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, and John Jasinski, R-Faribault. The tour was the fourth leg of the committee’s five part “MNfrastructure” tour.
Officials: Signs point to successful strategic plan implementation — Northfield officials say housing developments, outreach and pending research show the comprehensive strategic plan the city has undertaken is working. The 2018-20 strategic plan, passed by the council two years ago, includes priorities relating to economic development, affordable housing, infrastructure, diversity, equity and inclusion, operational effectiveness and climate change impacts.
More…
Other stories included HRA: Ordinance changes will ensure quality rental housing, Call 911 immediately, police say, following report of driver masturbating, HRA opts to spend up to $25,000 to better ID housing needs, Area farmers find improved soil, water with cover crops, and other stories. We also had sports stories, news briefs, columns and a letter to the editor.
Coming up
Here’s a look at what will be available to subscribers in the next edition of the Northfield News Wednesday and online at www.northfieldnews.com.
Veterans Day recognized in Northfield
We will have a story on the Veterans Day ceremony planned for Monday at Bridgewater Elementary School.
Craig authoring bill on rural mental health
We will have a story on U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, DFL-Minnesota, authoring a bill that she hopes ends the stigma surrounding mental health for farmers.
Fall sports
We will have coverage on Northfield swimming and diving competing in section competition as well as college men’s and women’s basketball. Also expect local standings and scores.
Plus
Additional news, sports, opinion, community info, obituaries and more from the Northfield/Dundas area. To get all of these stories in their complete form, subscribe to the Northfield News by calling 507-333-3111 or visit southernminn.com/subscription_options.