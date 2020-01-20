Whenever taxpayers decide to begin the process of filing their taxes, those who hire professionals to prepare their returns should have the following items ready when visiting their tax preparers.
Personal information:
Social security or tax ID number
Social security or tax ID number of your spouse, if applicable
Dates of birth of all dependents
Social security or tax ID numbers of all dependents
Last year’s tax return
Spouse’s tax return from previous year, if filing jointly
Income Information:
W-2 forms from all employers you worked for in the last year
If you are filing a joint return, W-2 forms from all of your spouse’s employers in the last year
Information regarding investment income, including proceeds from the sale of bonds or stocks, income from foreign investments, interest income, and/or dividend income
Income from local and state tax refunds from last year
Business income and accounting records from businesses individuals own
Unemployment income
Rental property income
Social security benefits
Proof of miscellaneous income, such as lottery winnings, gambling winnings, etc.
Income adjustments (if applicable):
Homebuyer tax credit
Green energy credits
IRA contributions
Mortgage interest
Student loan interest
Contributions to medical savings accounts
Self-employed health insurance
Moving expenses
Education costs
Qualified medical expenses
Dependent care (if applicable):
Education costs
Childcare costs
Adoption costs
Charitable contributions (if applicable):
Charitable donation receipts
Bank information:
Bank account number
Bank’s routing number
This list is a general list of documents that taxpayers may need to bring when visiting their tax preparers. Individuals who want to be certain they bring all the documents necessary to file their returns should contact their tax preparers in advance of their appointments to determine which documents they will need to make the process go as smoothly as possible.