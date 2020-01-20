Tax Preparer Items

(Metro Creative image)

Whenever taxpayers decide to begin the process of filing their taxes, those who hire professionals to prepare their returns should have the following items ready when visiting their tax preparers.

Personal information:

Social security or tax ID number

Social security or tax ID number of your spouse, if applicable

Dates of birth of all dependents

Social security or tax ID numbers of all dependents

Last year’s tax return

Spouse’s tax return from previous year, if filing jointly

Income Information:

W-2 forms from all employers you worked for in the last year

If you are filing a joint return, W-2 forms from all of your spouse’s employers in the last year

Information regarding investment income, including proceeds from the sale of bonds or stocks, income from foreign investments, interest income, and/or dividend income

Income from local and state tax refunds from last year

Business income and accounting records from businesses individuals own

Unemployment income

Rental property income

Social security benefits

Proof of miscellaneous income, such as lottery winnings, gambling winnings, etc.

Income adjustments (if applicable):

Homebuyer tax credit

Green energy credits

IRA contributions

Mortgage interest

Student loan interest

Contributions to medical savings accounts

Self-employed health insurance

Moving expenses

Education costs

Qualified medical expenses

Dependent care (if applicable):

Education costs

Childcare costs

Adoption costs

Charitable contributions (if applicable):

Charitable donation receipts

Bank information:

Bank account number

Bank’s routing number

This list is a general list of documents that taxpayers may need to bring when visiting their tax preparers. Individuals who want to be certain they bring all the documents necessary to file their returns should contact their tax preparers in advance of their appointments to determine which documents they will need to make the process go as smoothly as possible.

