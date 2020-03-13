In a Friday letter to the community, Faribault Superintendent Todd Sesker said district schools will remain open as the state continues to evaluate how to best combat the spread of COVID-19.
The decision follows a Minnesota Department of Health recommendation which cited the importance of continuity of education and student access to nutrition among the reasons to keep schools open as it navigates this public health crisis. Additionally, Sesker said, children age 19 or younger are at the lowest risk of any age group (2 percent of cases) of contracting COVID-19, and studies found that states and nations that have closed schools for long periods of time have seen no difference in infection rate.
“Based on this data, we encourage all students who are symptom-free and did not leave the country over spring break, to continue to come to school. We suggest that any students experiencing symptoms or who left the country over spring break self-quarantine for two weeks and return to school on March 30,” he said.
Anyone choosing to self-quarantine their child should notify their school immediately so a learning plan can be created for that student. Staff members who are experiencing symptoms or who left the country over spring break should self-quarantine until March 30. They can contact human resources director Nicole Yochum at nyochum@faribault.k12.mn.us for more information.
Event cancellations
All school-sponsored evening activities at Faribault Public Schools are canceled or postponed until further notice. This includes all band and choir concerts, plays and field trips. Athletic teams and after school clubs can continue to practice until further notice. The Minnesota State High School League has canceled the remainder of winter activities and spring sports can’t compete with other member schools until April 6.
E-learning days
The district is prepared to implement its e-learning plan in case schools need to be closed for a period of time. If a longer-term closure is implemented, district officials will adjust its plan. Visit faribault.k12.mn.us for more information on Falcon Learning and Connecting Days.
School sanitation
The district will continue to use stepped up cleaning strategies employed during flu season. They help combat transmission of influenza and COVID-19 and include frequent disinfecting of surfaces. Sodexo is also taking precautions to reduce the potential for cross-contamination in lunch rooms.
School officials will emphasize regular hand-washing throughout the day, the superintendent said, adding that mobile hand sanitizer stations have been ordered for each building.
Monitoring incidents
Though the MDH has primary responsibility for monitoring Minnesotans who may be exposed to the coronavirus, district officials continue to develop its response plan based on the recommendations of the MDH, Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Education, according to Sesker.