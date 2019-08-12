The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Kenyon Leader. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit thekenyonleader.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Wednesday, Aug 14
Wednesday Wear-- 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Euchre-- 9:30 a.m., All Seasons Activity Center, 518 2nd Ave., Kenyon.
Overcomers-- 3-4:30 p.m., Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary, 225 3rd Ave. S, Wanamingo. Music room. Free kids' club with fun activities, songs and Christian learning. All are welcome, preschool-6th grade. K-W Elementary School music room. Carpools available. For information contact Jan Trost 789-6826.
Wanamingo Lions Club Corn Feed-- 5-7:30 p.m., Wanamingo Community Center. Free will donation; proceeds support Wanamingo Veterans Memorial phase 2.
Open Wood Carving Group-- 6-10 p.m., Wanamingo Community Center. All ages and experience levels welcome. Contact: John Jirachek, 507-824-1249.
Kenyon Area Business Association Meeting-- 6:15 p.m., Kenyon Country Club, 45986 Hwy 56, Kenyon. Guests: County Commissioner Barney Nesseth, Kenyon City Administrator Mark Vahlsing.
Thursday, Aug 15
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)-- 9:30-10:30 a.m., St. Michael's Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon. Free exercise class for seniors.
Kenyon Food Shelf-- 12-3 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club 500-- 1-3:30 p.m., All Seasons Activity Center, 518 2nd Ave., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous-- 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Newcomers welcome. Call: 507-491-2725.
Friday, Aug 16
Stewardship Days: Buckthorn & Bratwursts-- 8 a.m.-12 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Activities include pulling, cutting, and piling buckthorn. rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Bridge-- 9 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Rose Fest-- 10-12 a.m., Kenyon. Full schedule at kenyonrosefest.com.
Story Time-- 10:30 a.m., Kenyon Public Library.
Saturday, Aug 17
Wednesday Wear-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Nature Tech: iNaturalist-- 1-2 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Learn how to use your smartphone to identify everything you could possibly imagine without flipping through pages of dusty old guide books. $5/person; $15/family (Free for members).
Rose Fest-- 8-12 a.m., Kenyon. Full schedule at kenyonrosefest.com.
Kenyon Food Shelf-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Rose Fest Fundraiser Lunch-- 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Served by VFW Auxiliary.
Sunday, Aug 18
Rose Fest-- 1-3 p.m., Kenyon. Full schedule at kenyonrosefest.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous-- 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Newcomers welcome. Call: 507-491-2725.
Monday, Aug 19
Kenyon Food Shelf-- 3-6 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Tuesday, Aug 20
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Whist-- 8:45-11:15 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)-- 9:30-10:30 a.m., St. Michael's Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon. Free exercise class for seniors.