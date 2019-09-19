Due to an error in the production process, the Owatonna People’s Press inadvertently printed the wrong Comics page in Thursday’s edition. We are correcting that today by printing both Thursday’s Comics on page 7A and Friday’s Comics on page 3B. The Press regrets the error.
Correction
Jeffrey Jackson
Jeffrey Jackson is the managing editor of the Owatonna People's Press. He can be reached at 507-444-2371 or via email at jjackson@owatonna.com
