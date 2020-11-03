The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Thursday, Nov. 5
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 50 cent chicken wings.
Pork Chop Dinner• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Pork chops, potato, veggie, roll & dessert. Moose Lodge, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Free COVID-19 Testing• 12-6 p.m., Church of the Risen Savior, 1501 County Road 42 E, Burnsville. For anyone, with symptoms or not. No insurance needed. Pre-register at primarybio.com/r/burnsville to avoid long lines.
Friday, Nov. 6
Red Cross Blood Drive• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior Guild House, 101 NW 6th St, Faribault. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org/ or 1-800-RED-CROSS.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing and Food• 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. if weather permits. Pantry Food Distribution for those in need from 1 to 3 p.m.
Friday Basket Suppers• 6-7:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 4th St NW, Faribault. Moose Lodge, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
American Legion Steak Supper• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE, Faribault. Steak supper night dine- in or curbside pick-up available. For curbside pick-up call ahead at 507-291-5920.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Open Skate• Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. or 2:15 to 3:30 p.m. Skaters must preregister to secure a spot on the ice. Limited to 50 skaters. $3 per person, per time slot or $12 per family. 18 punch cards available for $48.32. Skate rentals $3. Call 334-2064 to book your session.
Faribault 50 and Over Singles Social Group• 11 a.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault.
Smashmore Jrs Youth Bowling• 8:30-10 a.m., Sparetime Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna. Ages 3½ to 18. No experience or equipment necessary. Coaching included. Under $10 per week. Stacey stse608@hotmail.com or 612-636-5454.
Sunday, Nov. 8
Free COVID-19 Testing• 12-6 p.m., Church of the Risen Savior, 1501 County Road 42 E, Burnsville. For anyone, with symptoms or not. No insurance needed. Pre-register at primarybio.com/r/burnsville to avoid long lines.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3:30 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Social distancing is included. Call 507-301-5632 for weekly locations. Indoor and outdoor options are available.
Open Skate• 6-8:30 p.m., Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. 6 to 7 p.m. or 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Skaters must preregister to secure a spot on the ice. Limited to 50 skaters. $3 per person, per time slot or $12 per family. 18 punch cards available for $48.32. Skate rentals $3. Call 334-2064 to book your session.
Monday, Nov. 9
Free COVID-19 Testing• 12-6 p.m., Church of the Risen Savior, 1501 County Road 42 E, Burnsville. For anyone, with symptoms or not. No insurance needed. Pre-register at primarybio.com/r/burnsville to avoid long lines.
Open Skate• 12:30-3:30 p.m., Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. or 2:15 to 3:30 p.m. Skaters must preregister to secure a spot on the ice. Limited to 50 skaters. $3 per person, per time slot or $12 per family. 18 punch cards available for $48.32. Skate rentals $3. Call 334-2064 to book your session.
Science Day: Camouflage Creatures• 10-11 a.m. or 1 to 2 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Rd., Faribault. How animals use colors to blend into surroundings, and how that helps them survive. Open to first through fifth graders. Masks required. Dress for the weather. Molly Olson or David Foley, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$10/student.
Science Day: Survival• 11 a.m.-12 p.m. or 2 to 3 p.m. River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Rd., Faribault. Open to first through fifth graders. Students can register for one class, or for both. Masks required. Please dress for the weather. Molly Olson or David Foley, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$10/student.
District One Hospital Auxiliary Virtual Fundraiser• Select District One Hospital as the charity during checkout. Proceeds benefit hospital patients and community health projects. See heartlandefundraising.com to shop.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Faribault Lutheran School Veterans Day Program• 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Faribault, 530 4th St. NW, Faribault. For all veterans and those serving in the armed forces. COVID-19 guidelines observed. Program includes American Legion Post #43, keynote speaker and special acknowledgement of service.
Free COVID-19 Testing• 12-6 p.m., Church of the Risen Savior, 1501 County Road 42 E, Burnsville. For anyone, with symptoms or not. No insurance needed. Pre-register at primarybio.com/r/burnsville to avoid long lines.
Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Fried chicken wings offered with various sauces.
Pet Grief Support Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Call 507-645-9480.
Caregiver Support Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., Three Links Care, 815 Forest Avenue, Northfield. Facilitated by trained facilitators and are a safe place for caregivers, family and friends of persons with dementia. Call 507-664-8858. Pam Tidona, pam.tidona@threelinks.org, 507-664-8800.
Free Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:15-5:30 p.m. or until 280 meals. Community Cafe, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Turkey and dressing casserole, gravy, cranberries, squash and dessert.
Loved Ones Surviving Suicide meeting• 6-8 p.m., District One Hospital administration offices, 200 State Ave. Contact Laura Sterling at 507-334-9661.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.