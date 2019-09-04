August 25
• Received a driving complaint possible road rage incident on Lonsdale Blvd. Officer spoke with the reporting party who was advised incident occurred in county. Incident referred to the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept.
• Received report of a car alarm continuing to go off on Main St. South. Officer made contact with the owner who had the keys in his pocket accidentally setting the alarm off.
August 26
• Received a 911 hang-up in the Lonsdale area. No information on phone number and officer was unable to get a hold of anyone on call back.
• Received report of an open door to a resident on Fourth Ave. NE. Officer made contact with the homeowner and everything was OK.
• Took a fraud report at the police department.
• Took report of a gas drive-off on Central St. East.
• Received a fireworks complaint on Eighth Ave. SW. Officer made contact with the property owner who was advised of City Code and stopped for the night.
August 27
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Eighth Ave. NE, vehicle unlocked.
August 28
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Florida St. SW, vehicle unlocked.
• Took a property damage accident report on Heritage Dr. SW.
• Received report of a deceased fawn caught in a fence on Industrial Dr. SE. DNR contacted and took possession of the fawn.
• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Eighth Ave. NE, vehicle unlocked.
• Received request to assist with removing a snapping turtle from the roadway on Elm St. NE. Officer was unable to locate the turtle.
• Received complaint of several juveniles operating ATV’s in the area of Ninth Ave. NW. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate any juveniles operating ATV’s.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. on a traffic stop on Millersburg Blvd.
August 29
• Responded to a medical on Deer Ridge Ct. NW.
• Responded to a male causing a disturbance on Industrial Dr. SE. Male advised and left the area.
• Received request to check the welfare of a female on Eighth Ave. NW. Officer made contact with the female who was OK.
• Took report from a party receiving harassing messages on Eighth Ave. NW.
• Responded to a gas spill at Mackenthun’s on Ash St. NE. Lonsdale Fire Department called to clean up spill.
August 30
• Took information of a vehicle repossession on Singing Hills Dr. SE.
• Assisted with a child custody issue, parties advised civil.
• Took information of a missing dog on Grand Ave. SW.
• Received request to check the welfare of a dog on Eleventh Ave. NE. Dogs appeared fine, officer made contact with the homeowner and advised of complaint.
• Officer assisted with a child custody exchange on Ash St. NE.
• Officer checked on black smoke coming from an address on Main St. South. Property owner warned for burning gas.
• Responded to a residential alarm on Fifth Ave. NE. Alarm was set off by new homeowner who was unware alarm was still active, alarm disabled.
• Received a loud music complaint coming from the Lonsdale Elementary School East. Officer made contact with the cleaning staff who were unware the music was playing on the outside speakers.
August 31
• Took a theft from motor vehicle on Second Ave. SW.
• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a residential burglary alarm on Lake Ave.
• Responded to a possible domestic on First Ave. SE. Parties involved left the area prior to officer arrival.