August 25

• Received a driving complaint possible road rage incident on Lonsdale Blvd. Officer spoke with the reporting party who was advised incident occurred in county. Incident referred to the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept.

• Received report of a car alarm continuing to go off on Main St. South. Officer made contact with the owner who had the keys in his pocket accidentally setting the alarm off.

August 26

• Received a 911 hang-up in the Lonsdale area. No information on phone number and officer was unable to get a hold of anyone on call back.

• Received report of an open door to a resident on Fourth Ave. NE. Officer made contact with the homeowner and everything was OK.

• Took a fraud report at the police department.

• Took report of a gas drive-off on Central St. East.

• Received a fireworks complaint on Eighth Ave. SW. Officer made contact with the property owner who was advised of City Code and stopped for the night.

August 27

• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Eighth Ave. NE, vehicle unlocked.

August 28

• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Florida St. SW, vehicle unlocked.

• Took a property damage accident report on Heritage Dr. SW.

• Received report of a deceased fawn caught in a fence on Industrial Dr. SE. DNR contacted and took possession of the fawn.

• Received request for a vehicle unlock on Eighth Ave. NE, vehicle unlocked.

• Received request to assist with removing a snapping turtle from the roadway on Elm St. NE. Officer was unable to locate the turtle.

• Received complaint of several juveniles operating ATV’s in the area of Ninth Ave. NW. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate any juveniles operating ATV’s.

• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. on a traffic stop on Millersburg Blvd.

August 29

• Responded to a medical on Deer Ridge Ct. NW.

• Responded to a male causing a disturbance on Industrial Dr. SE. Male advised and left the area.

• Received request to check the welfare of a female on Eighth Ave. NW. Officer made contact with the female who was OK.

• Took report from a party receiving harassing messages on Eighth Ave. NW.

• Responded to a gas spill at Mackenthun’s on Ash St. NE. Lonsdale Fire Department called to clean up spill.

August 30

• Took information of a vehicle repossession on Singing Hills Dr. SE.

• Assisted with a child custody issue, parties advised civil.

• Took information of a missing dog on Grand Ave. SW.

• Received request to check the welfare of a dog on Eleventh Ave. NE. Dogs appeared fine, officer made contact with the homeowner and advised of complaint.

• Officer assisted with a child custody exchange on Ash St. NE.

• Officer checked on black smoke coming from an address on Main St. South. Property owner warned for burning gas.

• Responded to a residential alarm on Fifth Ave. NE. Alarm was set off by new homeowner who was unware alarm was still active, alarm disabled.

• Received a loud music complaint coming from the Lonsdale Elementary School East. Officer made contact with the cleaning staff who were unware the music was playing on the outside speakers.

August 31

• Took a theft from motor vehicle on Second Ave. SW.

• Assisted the Rice County Sheriff’s Dept. with a residential burglary alarm on Lake Ave.

• Responded to a possible domestic on First Ave. SE. Parties involved left the area prior to officer arrival.

