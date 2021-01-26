GYMNASTICS
The Northfield gymnastics team started its season Saturday afternoon with a 136.225-131.400 victory against Winona at the Northfield Gymnastics Club.
On the uneven bars, Northfield’s Adison Dack and Larisa Dominguez tied for first with identical scores of 8.675, while Paige Mier finished fourth, Erika Nesseth fifth and Sidney Petersen sixth for the Raiders in the event.
On the balance beam, Mier won with a score of 8.625 ahead of Dominguez’ second-place score of 8.575 and Sidney Peterson’s 8.500, which tied with Winona’s Chloe Hughes for third place. Jolee Harris finished sixth and Dack seventh.
Dack claimed another individual title on the floor, where she posted a score of 9.600. Mier and Petersen were third and fourth with scores of 8.925 and 8.875, while Tori Kilanowski and Domiguez snagged sixth and seventh with scores of 8.575 and 8.375.
The vault was the only event Northfield did not claim the individual champion in, but Dack, Mier, Kilanowski and Hailey Parrish finished in successive order in third, fourth, fifth and sixth.
The Raiders will travel this Saturday to Gage Elementary School in Rochester for a triangular against Rochester Mayo and Rochester John Marshall.
BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Northfield 96, Red Wing 82
The Gators won 10 out of the 12 events Thursday night to cruise to a 96-82 victory against Red Wing in which the final four events were exhibitioned.
Erik Larson (100-yard butterfly) and 100 breaststroke), Ryan Malecha (200 individual medley and 100 freestyle) and Owen Lehmkuhl (50 freestyle and 100 backstroke) all won two individual events, while Will Redetzke sped to first in the 200 freestyle.
Northfield also swept all three relays with Lehmkuhl, Jens Kasten, Malecha and Larson forming the winning 200 medley relay, Larson, Jeb Sawyer, Nick Borene and Malecha forming the winning 200 freestyle relay, and Kasten, Redetzke, Lehmkuhl and Connor Berndt joining together on the 400 freestyle relay.
Northfield will next travel Thursday to compete against Mankato East in its first in-person dual meet of the season.
Northfield 96, Rochester Century 87
The Northfield boys swimming and diving team started its season Jan. 19 with a tight 96-87 victory against Rochester Century that required the Gators to not exhibition any of the 12 events.
Last season, the Panthers won the Big 9 Conference and placed second at the Section 1AA meet and brought back senior Owen Nord and sophomore Jack Homme, both of which earned All-American designation as part of last season’s 400-yard freestyle relay.
Despite that top end speed, Northfield was able to win six of the 12 events and used its depth to pick up enough points to knock off the defending conference champions.
Senior Ryan Malecha sped to first in the 100-yard backstroke, senior Nick Borene won the 1-meter diving competition, freshman Jens Kasten cruised to first in the 100 breaststroke, senior Erik Larson claimed individual titles in both the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle, and also joined with Kasten, Malecha and Owen Lehmkuhl to win the 200 medley relay.
Malecha and Lehmkuhl also finished second and third in the 100 butterfly, seventh grader Will Redetzke powered to second in the 500 freestyle, and sophomore Luke Redetzke and junior Franklin Hartwell finished second and fourth in the 100 breaststroke behind Kasten in first.
ALPINE SKI
The Northfield alpine ski team started its season Jan. 19 at Welch Village, with the girls team winning the six-team race against teams from the Big 9 Conference, while the boys team finished fourth out of six teams.
The girls were led by Olivia Murphy’s second-place finish individually, with her second run of the day clinching the team title.
Camryn Zotalis finished third, while Ella Hegseth was fifth to provide the Raiders three of the top five skiers. Brianna Novak (15th) and Libby Brust (16th) occupied to two other scoring positions for Northfield, while seventh grader Katherine Nesseth also finished 21st in her first varsity race.
In the boys race, Lennon Watkins was the quickest Raiders in eighth place, while Kingsley Alsop (11th), Billy Wilson (13th), Grant Bouvin (18th) and Carter Steenblock (21st) rounded out the Northfield scorers.
Both the boys and the girls team are back on the course Thursday afternoon at Welch against Hastings and Rochester John Marshall.
BOYS HOCKEY
Northfield 6, John Marshall 0
A five-goal second period was the primary difference Saturday afternoon for the Northfield boys hockey team in a 6-0 victory against Rochester John Marshall (0-3) at the Rochester Recreation Center.
The forward line of senior Will Tidona, junior Spencer Klotz and freshman Cayden Monson accounted for all the scoring for the Raiders (3-0-1, 3-0 Big 9 Conference), with Tidona and Klotz both scoring twice in the second period and Monson tallying a goal in each of the second and third periods.
Monson and Klotz both finished with three assists, as well. Tidona tallied one assist, while senior defenseman Isak Johnson notched two assists, and senior forward Carson VanZuilen and junior defenseman Allen Royle both finished with an assist apiece.
Keaton Walock made 13 saves in net to record a shutout.
Northfield was next in action Tuesday night at home against defending Big 9 Conference champs Rochester Century (2-1), before a trip Thursday to play at Owatonna (2-1), last season’s second-place finisher in the Big 9.
Northfield 3, Mankato East 2
The penalty killing unit for the Northfield boys hockey team certainly received a workout Jan. 19 in Mankato, and it needed just as sharp as it was in the 3-2 victory against Mankato East.
The Raiders assessed 10 penalties throughout the game, and while both goals scored by the Cougars were on the power play, they failed to convert on the eight other chances — including four in the third period.
All those penalties also contributed to Mankato East finishing with a 44-30 advantage in shots on goal, but Northfield senior Micah Olson finished with 42 saves to earn his first varsity win.
The Raiders scored all their goals in the opening period, first with senior Davis Royle scoring off senior Isak Johnson’s assist on the power playfour minutes, 20 seconds into the game. Senior Will Tidona then stretched the lead to 2-0 three and a half minutes later off an assist from junior Spencer Klotz,
After a Mankato East goal, Northfield was able to take a 3-1 lead at the end of the first period when Klotz buried a shot off an assist from sophomore Mike Fossum.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rochester Mayo 68, Northfield 58
The Northfield boys basketball team was able to swipe 13 steals Saturday at Rochester Mayo (1-1), but a cold shooting day was too much to overcome in a 68-58 defeat.
The Raiders (2-1) shot 38% from the field and just 28% on 21 3-point attempts.
Senior guard Karsten Clay led Northfield in scoring with 17 points in addition to six rebounds, while junior guard Tate Journell provided 12 points and six assists.
Northfield is back in action at 6 p.m. Thursday in its home opener against Class AAA No. 9 Austin (3-0).
Northfield 57, Red Wing 55
As what once was a double-digit second-half lead started to dwindle Thursday in Red Wing, Northfield senior guard Schetnan helped ensure his team returned from Red Wing with a 2-0 record.
First, he drilled a 3-pointer from the wing, before nailing a pair of free throws to tally five of his 10 points in the final two minutes of an eventual 57-55 victory. The Wingers also missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer in the corner with less than five seconds remaining.
The Raiders were once again led in scoring by sophomore guard Soren Richardson, who tallied 16 points and swiped four steals, another team high. Junior Trey Schlaak led the team with eight rebounds — including the defensive board off Red Wing’s missed 3-pointer in the final seconds — while junior Alex Organ combined seven points with seven rebounds.
Junior Tate Tournell also dished out a team-high four assists to go with his five points, three steals and two rebounds.
As a team, Northfield struggled shooting from behind the arc, where it made just 6 of 22 attempts, which included a mark of 3-for-15 in the first half. The Raiders were still able to lead 29-24 at halftime before a hot start to the second half built up that double-digit lead.
GIRLS HOCKEY
A pesky Mankato East squad didn’t allow Northfield to ease to a blowout Big 9 Conference win, but the Raiders were still able to claim a 4-2 victory at Northfield Ice Arena.
Senior Mya Wesling and freshman Ayla Puppe both tallied first-period goals to provide Northfield with a 2-0 advantage after the first 17 minutes. The Cougars then scored only 26 seconds into the second period, prior to seniors Payton Fox and Anna Tritch scoring to increase Nortfield’s lead to 4-1 after two periods.
Mankato East scored again with 3:03 left in the game on the power play, but that was all Northfield would allow.
Cambria Monson, Kiera Hauskins and Rachel Braun all finished with one assist apiece.
WRESTLING
The Northfield wrestling maintained its perfect record Jan. 19 with a 41-25 victory against Rochester Mayo and a 48-19 win against Lakeville North, even while missing a few key starters.
The Raiders were helped to those wins by seven wrestlers winning both of their matches with Jackson Barron in the 106-pound weight class, Keith Harner at 113, Gavin Anderson at 152, Carter Seeley at 160, Darrin Kuyper at 170, Mason Pagel at 195 and Nick Lopez.
Sam Holman (138) also wrestled a pair of ranked opponents and split his two matches. Holman, ranked No. 9 in Class AAA at 138, pulled out a 3-2 victory against Rochester Mayo’s Marshall Peters, who’s ranked No. 6 at 138 in Class AAA. In his second match, Holman lost to Lakeville North’s Zach Hanson, who’s ranked No. 1 in Class AAA at 126.
Northfield is back in action Friday night in a home triangular against Class AAA No. 3 St. Michael-Albertville and Byron.
In the new Class AAA ranking released Jan. 20, Northfield moved up to No. 6 from No. 11, while Beau Murphy (120), Chase Murphy (126), Jake Messner (132), Sam Holman (138) and Nick Lopez (285) all maintained their spots in the individual rankings, while Darrin Kuyper debuted in the 170-pound ranking at No. 10.