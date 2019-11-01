The calendar of events is a weekly feature of the Lonsdale Area News-Review. Submit items for publication that are open to the public at lonsdalenewsreview.com. Click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Wednesday, Nov. 06
‘SE MN Together’ Workforce Housing Forum • 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Armory Square Event Center, 519 Division St., Northfield. Open to all stakeholders and engaged individuals in the southeast Minnesota region. Register at www.semntogether.org
Thursday, Nov. 07
Big Brothers Big Sisters — Big Night Out • 5:30-7 p.m., 10,000 Drops, 28 4th St NE, Faribault. 21+ Corks and pints. Hang out, learn more, make a difference 1 free drink.
Lonsdale Legion Post 586 Meeting • 7:30 p.m., Legion members meet the first Thursday of every month at the Lonsdale American Legion. For more information on becoming a member, call 507-744-2387.
Lonsdale American Legion Auxiliary • 7:30 p.m., Meetings are on the first Thursday of the month at the Legion Hall.
Veseli Area Lions Bar Bingo • 7 p.m., Brewster’s Bar & Grill, 9856 50th St. W., Lonsdale. Must Go Coverall each week & $1,000 progressive jack pot.
Thursday’s Table — 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. All welcome to dine for free, sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Friday, Nov. 08
Homeschool Day: Decomposition Expedition • 10-11:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Explore a decomposing log and look for evidence of how the log is changing. Make possible explanations for what might be causing log to disappear. Then learn about common “suspects” — organisms that decompose wood — and the evidence they each leave behind. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 5073327151.$10/student, $7/member. http://rbnc.org/homeschool.
Homeschool Science Day: Survival • 12-1:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Learn skills to help you survive in the wilderness. Try your hand at shelter-building and fire-starting. Ages 4-14 Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 5073327151.$10/student, $8/member. http://rbnc.org/homeschool.
Preschool Storytime • 10:30-11 a.m., Lonsdale Public Library, 1006 NE Birch St., Lonsdale. Books and crafts suitable for preschoolers.
Saturday, Nov. 09
Hike and Hygge • 10-11 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Pronounced Hue-ga, hygge is a Danish concept of creating time and space for all things comforting. Group hike around River Bend with a naturalist and then take time for some hygge before you leave — warm drinks, unhurried conversation or a good book. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 5073327151. http://rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Food From the Heart distribution • 10-11:30 a.m., at Triumphant Life Church 221 2nd Ave NW, Lonsdale. Contact Mary at 744-2749 for more information.
Stewardship Day: Buckthorn Battles • 1-4 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Primary focus will be reducing buckthorn. Activities include pulling, cutting and piling buckthorn. Wear long pants, bring gloves, safety glasses and a water bottle. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 5073327151. http://rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Legion Bingo • 6:30 p.m., Saturday evenings at the Lonsdale American Legion.
Volleyball basics fun camp • 9-11 a.m., Tri-City United High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Gr. 1 — 4. Given by Varsity Coach Renae Chappuis and players. Build skill level. Fun and non-competitive. All area students invited. $30. http://bit.ly/tcuvolleyballcamp.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Veseli Area Lions Club • 5 p.m., Most Holy Trinity Church, 4949 Washington St., Veseli.
Monday, Nov. 11
Essential oil basics for beginners • 7-8:30 p.m., Lonsdale Public Library, 1006 NE Birch St., Lonsdale. Learn how to use essential oils and when to use them. Important safety measures. Get to make a roller bottle and take home recipe ideas. Register a week before the class. $10 each session. http://bit.ly/tcuessential.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Walk-In Immunization Clinic • 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Northfield Legal Clinic • 2-4:30 p.m., Free, walk-in legal assistance for Cannon Valley region residents who meet income guidelines. 612-752-6677, vlnmn.org. Contact rmorey@northfieldumc.org to volunteer.