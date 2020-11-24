The calendar of events is a weekly feature of the Lonsdale Area News-Review. Submit items for publication that are open to the public at lonsdalenewsreview.com. Click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Friday, Dec. 4
TCU Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE) Department's Breakfast with Santa…At Night• 5-7 p.m., TCU High School parking lot. Drive-thru style breakfast. Stay in your car and wave at Santa. Children and students ages 1 to 18 are free this year, and others pay $2 per meal. Families should register each individual expending a sack breakfast at bit.ly/2UT7Dez by Wednesday, Dec. 2. If interested in creating a holiday light display to feature, contact Natalie Eckstein at 507-364-8116 for more information.
Saturday, Dec. 5
Cannon Valley Farmers' Market• 1-4 p.m., Faribo West Mall, 200 Western Ave. NW, Faribault. Locally grown, homemade goods from small farmers and bakers. Local meats, eggs, vegetables, honey, maple syrup, fiber products, goat milk soaps, lotion and baked goods. Tiffany Tripp, cannonvalleyfarmersmarket@gmail.com, 507-491-8188.