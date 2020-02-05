It took a lot longer than anyone hoped or expected, but the Faribault Falcons’ girls basketball team finally got in the win column Tuesday night after an impressive 74-70 win on the road at Rochester Century.
After a breakthrough performance on Saturday at New Ulm where she scored 22 points, Faribault senior Zoe Fronk was even better Tuesday, tallying 23 points against the Panthers, who fell to 6-14 on the season and 5-11 in the Big 9 Conference.
Maryn Hart and Isabel Herda also reached double digits, finishing with 14 points and 12 points, respectively.
Meghan Swanson chipped in seven points, Ellie Hunt and Kylie Petricka scored six apiece, and Payton Ross, Kelsie Demars and Otaifo Esenabhalu each scored two.
The Falcons started the season with 19 consecutive losses and a lot of frustration throughout. They nearly nabbed their first win against Winona a month ago but fell behind in the final seconds and lost by a score of 53-50.
They were competitive in games against Owatonna on Jan. 7, and especially against Northfield and Albert Lea, but the Raiders held on for a 55-49 victory on Jan. 14, and the Tigers outlasted the Falcons 72-65 in double overtime on Jan. 24.
The Falcons (1-19 overall, 1-16 Big 9 Conference) will be able to celebrate their win for almost a week, as their next game isn’t until Monday when they host Byron (10-12).
Falcon boys hockey tames Tigers
The Faribault boys hockey team traveled to Albert Lea on Tuesday night and came away with a 5-3 win, boosting their record to 14-6-2 overall and 7-4-2 in the Big 9 Conference.
The Falcons wasted no time in getting on the scoreboard, as Noah Murphy and Jordan Nawrocki combined forces to assist Zach Siegert on a goal just 26 seconds into the game.
The two teams played solid defense for the next several minutes, but Murphy scored a goal of his own, assisted by Siegert, with about 3:45 remaining in the period to push the lead to 2-0.
Albert Lea cut the deficit in half barely 30 seconds later and remained just one goal behind for the next 11-plus minutes, but Nawrocki gave the Falcons some breathing room with a goal eight minutes and 11 seconds into the second period, with assists from Siegert and Lucas Linnemann.
The back-and-forth continued when the Tigers answered back seven minutes later, but Murphy opened the third period with a goal to again put the Falcons up by two.
With 6:43 left in the game the Tigers again closed within one goal, but the Falcons cemented their two-goal lead thanks to Siegert’s second goal of the game, which came with just 38 seconds remaining and allowed the Falcons to pull out the 5-3 win.
Faribault will host Red Wing (6-16, 2-9 Big 9) on Thursday. The Wingers have lost 11 of their last 12.
Century races past Faribault boys basketball
The Faribault boys basketball team hosted Rochester Century on Tuesday night, and the Panthers built a double-digit lead before halftime en route to an 84-59 win.
The Panthers (14-5 overall, 12-3 Big 9 Conference) have now won five in a row and nine of their last 10 and remain in third place in the Big 9 Conference standings. They previously defeated the Falcons 73-36 in Rochester back on Dec. 17.
Defensively, the Faribault defense had trouble containing Mark Leonard and Stephen Olander, who finished with 24 points and 20 points, respectively. Jack Fisher also had a nice game for the Panthers, tallying 15 points.
For the Falcons, John Palmer again led the offense with 17 points, and Alex Gardner had a breakthrough performance with a season-high 13 points.
Aqbal Abdullahi finished with nine points, Evan Larson and Devin Lockerby scored six each, Nick Ehlers chipped in five and Abdimutalib Abdullahi contributed three points.
A big road trip is next for the Falcons (2-15 overall, 1-14 Big 9), as they’ll travel to Class AAA No. 5 Marshall (19-1) at 4 p.m. Saturday.