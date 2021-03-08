The calendar of events is a regular feature of Northfield News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit southernminn.com/northfield_news and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Saturday, March 13
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Monday, March 15
Red Cross Blood Drive• 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Northfield Police Department, 1615 Riverview Dr., Northfield. Schedule a blood donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Caregivers Support Group• 12:30-1:30 p.m., Northfield Hospital, 2000 North Ave. Beth Stember, 952-985-2020 or stemberb@northfieldhospital.org
Tuesday, March 16
Red Cross Blood Drive• 4-8 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Schedule a blood donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Breast Cancer Support Group• 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Hospital, 2000 North Ave. Patty Kark 507-646-1455 or karkp@northfieldhospital.org
Wednesday, March 17
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., online. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.