Thursday, July 23
Concerts in the Park• 7 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. See bit.ly/cityoffaribaultconcerts for the complete list of performers.
Legion Basket Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE, Faribault. Made to order burgers, chicken strips, and Philly cheese steak baskets. All include fries or tater tots. Faribault American Legion, 1-507-334-8784.
St. Vincent de Paul — Clothing and Food Distributions• 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need will be in the parking lot from 6 to 8 p.m. if weather permits. Pantry Food Distribution for those in need from 6 to 8 p.m. Closed on Friday, July 24.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 50 cent chicken wings.
Friday, July 24
Vigilant Guardians Veterans Motorcycle Club Faribault American Legion: Boogie & Bike Night• 5-9 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE, Faribault. Food, drinks, music and bikes.
Saturday, July 25
Story Adventures on Facebook Live• 10-10:30 a.m., Start your adventure with a story read by one of the staff or volunteers. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Faribault Farmers’ Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Faribault Farmers’ Market at Central Park, 6th St NW, Faribault. All vendors located within 15 miles of Faribault. Occurs rain or shine. Donna Bauer, garden2534@yahoo.com, 507-332-8283.
Tuesday, July 28
Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Fried chicken wings offered with various sauces. American Legion, 1-507-334-8784.
Free Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Baked cod, au gratin potatoes, peas, fruit, relishes and dessert. Curbside pick up.
Wednesday, July 29
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting•8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Faribault Farmers Market• 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. An array of produce, flowers, crafts and locally made products and food items. Rain or shine.