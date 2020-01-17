The calendar of events is a weekly feature of the Lonsdale Area News-Review. Submit items for publication that are open to the public at lonsdalenewsreview.com. Click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Wednesday, Jan, 22
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Community Resource Bank - 2nd Floor, 1605 Heritage Dr, Northfield. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building. $75.
The Art of Wine Drinking• 7-8 p.m., Next Chapter Winery, 16945 320th St., New Prague. 507-364-8107, tricity.cr3.rschooltoday.com$22.
Water Polo• 7-8 p.m., TCU Pool, 101 2nd St. N.E., Montgomery. Ages 16 & up - Co-Ed - Registration not required. Fast-paced, fun, and a great way to get a safe, nonimpact workout.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Faculty Recital• 8:15-9:30 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. David Hagedorn, percussion.
Diving Camp - Grades seven - 12• 3:30-4:30 p.m., TCU Pool, 101 2nd St. N.E., Montgomery. Learn or advance skills in one meter springboard diving. Training will include improving swimming/diving. $100. Coached by Dave DeMars.
Veseli Area Lions Bar Bingo• 7 p.m., Brewster's Bar & Grill, 9856 50th St. W., Lonsdale. Must Go Coverall each week & $1,000 progressive jack pot.
Thursday's Table• 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. All welcome to dine for free, sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Friday, Jan. 24
Homeschool Science Day: Winter Birds• 10-11:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$10/student, $8/member.
Homeschool Science Day: Snowshoeing and Kicksledding• 12-1:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$10/student, $8/member.
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building. $75.
Storytime• 10:30 a.m., Lonsdale Public Library, 1006 NE Birch St., Lonsdale.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Learn to Ski• 10 a.m.-12 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$15/person, $10/member.
Legion Bingo• 6:30 p.m., Saturday evenings at the Lonsdale American Legion.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Faculty/Guest Recital• 3:15-4:30 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. David Carter, cello, and Esther Wang, fortepiano, present selected cello and piano works of Beethoven.
Burns Night 2020 at Loon Liquor• 5-8 p.m., Loon Liquors, 1325 Armstrong Rd, Northfield. Celebrate the birthday of Scottish poet Robert Burns with a seasonal, locally sourced four-course dinner by The Local Plate and the traditional piping in of the haggis. Gwen Anderson, gwen_anderson@onebox.com. $75.
Pancake and Sausage Breakfast• 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Holy Cross Catholic School, 6100 37th St. W, Webster. Kick off to Catholic Schools Week. $8 per person. $25 family cap..
Monday, Jan. 27
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building. $75.
Diving Camp - Grades seven - 12• 3:30-4:30 p.m., TCU Pool, 101 2nd St. N.E., Montgomery. Learn or advance skills in one meter springboard diving. Training will include improving swimming/diving. $100. Coached by Dave DeMars.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Learn to Ski• 10 a.m.-12 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$15/person, $10/member.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Diving Camp - Grades seven - 12• 3:30-4:30 p.m., TCU Pool, 101 2nd St. N.E., Montgomery. Learn or advance skills in one meter springboard diving. Training will include improving swimming/diving. $100. Coached by Dave DeMars.
Suicide Grief Support Group• 7-8:30 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System, 302 2nd St. NE, New Prague. For those who have lost a loved one to suicide. Enter through the emergency room doors (southwest entrance) and take the southeast elevator (#2) to the lower level (B) and follow the signs to the Jameen Mape Conference Center. Tom Handrich, 952-445-0107.