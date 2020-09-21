The calendar of events is a regular feature of The Kenyon Leader. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit thekenyonleader.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Smashmore Jrs Youth Bowling• 8:30-10 a.m., Sparetime Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna. Cost is under $10 per week plus league fees ($12-$25). Some financial assistance may be available. Sign up at stse608@hotmail.com or 612-636-5454.
Faribault Farmers' Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Faribault Farmers' Market at Central Park, 6th St NW, Faribault. Fresh, local vegetables, fruits, meats, eggs, baked goods, canned goods, honey, maple syrup, flowers, soaps, and more. All vendors are located within 15 miles of Faribault. The farmers' market occurs rain or shine. Donna Bauer, garden2534@yahoo.com, 507-332-8283.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Monday, Sept. 28
Adult Book Group 1• 1:30 p.m., Kenyon Public Library. Meets last Monday of each month.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Story Time in the Park• 10:30 a.m., In the grassy area across from Veterans Memorial Park, the corner of Langford Ave. and Hwy. 56. All children welcome with an adult. In case of inclement weather on a Wednesday, Story Time will be moved to Friday of that same week. Contact the library at 507-789-6821 with any questions.