FILE — In this Dec. 20, 2017, file photo, is the Seaboard Triumph Foods pork processing plant in Sioux City, Iowa. Christensen Farms, one influential pork company has received the vast majority of payments from an Iowa program designed to support farmers who euthanized their hogs after the coronavirus devastated their industry. Newly released data shows that Christensen Farms has received $1.86 million from the Iowa Disposal Assistance Program. That’s 72% of the $2.6 million the program has paid to date. (Tim Hynds/Sioux City Journal via AP, File)