In this photo taken Friday, June 5, 2020, Minnesota Vikings football player Kyle Rudolph helps a woman carry items to her car at the “Change Starts with Me” food and household supply giveaway outside a Cub Foods store in Minneapolis. George Floyd was killed less than three miles from the stadium where the Minnesota Vikings play, so this global unrest over racial relations and justice hit awfully close to home for the team. (Brian Peterson/Star Tribune via AP)