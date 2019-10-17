Faribault, MN (55021)

Today

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.