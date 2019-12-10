The calendar of events is a regular feature of The Kenyon Leader. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit thekenyonleader.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30-10:30 a.m., St. Michael's Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon. Free exercise class for seniors.
Kenyon Food Shelf• 12-3 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club 500• 1-3:30 p.m., All Seasons Activity Center, 518 2nd Ave., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Adult Book Group 2• 4 p.m., Kenyon Public Library. Meets the second Thursday of each month.
Kenyon Sons of Norway Lodge• 6 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Christmas buffet/potluck dinner.
Alcoholics Anonymous• 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Newcomers welcome. Call: 507-491-2725.
Friday, Dec. 13
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Bridge• 9 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Story Time• 10:30 a.m., Kenyon Public Library.
Carols on Tap• 7-9 p.m., Tilion Brewery, 432 Mill St W, Cannon Falls.
Homeschool Science Day: Waste Warriors• 10-11:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Create new paper from old paper, learn how to reuse simple household items and get some simple tips for reducing household waste. Dress to be inside. Ages 4-14. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 5073327151.$10/student, $8/member. http://rbnc.org/homeschool.
Homeschool Science Day: Ooey, Gooey• 12-1:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Get sticky with some hands-on science. Design and build with marshmallows, create stretchy slime and more! Dress to be inside. Ages 4-14. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 5073327151.$10/student, $8/member. http://rbnc.org/homeschool.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Kenyon Food Shelf• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Paper Making Holiday Cards• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Show your loved ones (and the earth) how much you care by making and decorating new paper from recycled paper. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 5073327151.$7/family; $5/member family. http://rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Northfield Youth Choirs Winter concert "Of the Stars"• 3-5 p.m., Skinner Memorial Chapel, Carleton College, Winona Street, Northfield. Mike Paulsen, office@northfieldyouthchoirs.org, 5076649335. http://www.northfieldyouthchoirs.org.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Sunday School Christmas Program• 10:30 a.m., Urland Lutheran Church, 6940 County 9 Blvd, Cannon Falls.
Financial Peace University• 6 p.m., Urland Lutheran Church, 6940 County 9 Blvd, Cannon Falls.
Alcoholics Anonymous• 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Newcomers welcome. Call: 507-491-2725.
Monday, Dec. 16
SEMCAC Senior Dining• 11:30 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Daily. Call Helen Aase at 789-5315 to hear the menu; purchase dining tickets at Security State Bank of Kenyon.
Kenyon Food Shelf• 3-6 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Trustees Budget Meeting @ Chuck Blastervold Home• 6 p.m. Urland Lutheran Church.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Men's Bible Study• 6:30 a.m., Urland Lutheran Church, 6940 County 9 Blvd, Cannon Falls.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Whist• 8:45-11:15 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30-10:30 a.m., St. Michael's Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon. Free exercise class for seniors.
Mental Health Support Group• 7-8:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 101 6th Ave. NW, Kasson. Free group sponsored by National Alliance on Mental Illness, for adults recovering from mental illness.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Euchre• 9:30 a.m., All Seasons Activity Center, 518 2nd Ave., Kenyon.
Overcomers• 3-4:30 p.m., Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary, 225 3rd Ave. S, Wanamingo. Music room. Free kids' club with fun activities, songs and Christian learning. All are welcome, preschool-6th grade. K-W Elementary School music room. Carpools available. For information contact Jan Trost 789-6826.
Open Wood Carving Group• 6-10 p.m., Wanamingo Community Center. All ages and experience levels welcome. Contact: John Jirachek, 507-824-1249.
Confirmation Class• 6:30 p.m., Urland Lutheran Church, 6940 County 9 Blvd, Cannon Falls.
Praise and Worship Practice• 6:30 p.m., Urland Lutheran Church, 6940 County 9 Blvd, Cannon Falls.
Lunch and Learn: Engaging While Aging• 12-2 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Octogenarian Lin Bruce has ridden across U.S. four times, bicycled from Minn. to Wyoming for her 50th and 60th high school reunions. Bruce's bike stories are metaphor for stretching and reaching farther in ones's life; a metaphor for saying "yes" to bigger things. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 5073327151.$12, $10 members. http://rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.