Thursday, Feb. 25
Big Book Group AA meeting• 5:30 p.m., Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
Third Tradition Al-Anon• 7:45 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield.
Friday, Feb. 26
Unity on Division AA meeting• 10:30 a.m., Fridays at Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
Saturday, Feb. 27
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield• 9:30 a.m., on Zoom. Call Regine at 507-301-8862 for information.
Little Prairie Al-Anon• 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Use the west side lower level entrance.
As You Are AA meeting• 6:30 p.m., Saturdays at the Buddhist Meditation Center. Enter from the back of building.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Monday, March 1
Tradition Five Al-Anon• 11:30 a.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Tuesday, March 2
Northfield Sertoma Club• 7-8 a.m., Northfield Golf Club, 707 Prairie St.
Northfield Support Group for Families• 7-8:30 p.m. Northfield Community Resource Center, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, in Room HS 222.
Wednesday, March 3
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield• 12 p.m., on Zoom. Call Regine at 507-301-8862 for information.
Workaholics Anonymous 12-step Group• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden Street North, Northfield. Diane, 651-470-7367.
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.