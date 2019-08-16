The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Kenyon Leader. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit thekenyonleader.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Wednesday, Aug 21
Wednesday Wear-- 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Euchre-- 9:30 a.m., All Seasons Activity Center, 518 2nd Ave., Kenyon.
Overcomers-- 3-4:30 p.m., Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary, 225 3rd Ave. S, Wanamingo. Music room. Free kids' club with fun activities, songs and Christian learning. All are welcome, preschool-6th grade. K-W Elementary School music room. Carpools available. For information contact Jan Trost 789-6826.
Open Wood Carving Group-- 6-10 p.m., Wanamingo Community Center. All ages and experience levels welcome. Contact: John Jirachek, 507-824-1249.
Thursday, Aug 22
Family Float-- 6-8 p.m., North Alexander Park, 1816 2nd Ave NW, Faribault. Meet River Bend staff at North Alexander Park, get a paddling lesson, and then head out on River Bend's fleet of canoes and kayaks for a leisurely paddle. $20/person; $15/member. rbnc.org
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)-- 9:30-10:30 a.m., St. Michael's Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon. Free exercise class for seniors.
Kenyon Food Shelf-- 12-3 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club 500-- 1-3:30 p.m., All Seasons Activity Center, 518 2nd Ave., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Sons of Norway-- 3:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Meet to carpool to 4 p.m. tour and presentation on history and restoration of historic St. Rose of Lima Church in Cherry Grove Township.
Alcoholics Anonymous-- 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Newcomers welcome. Call: 507-491-2725.
Friday, Aug 23
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Bridge-- 9 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Story Time-- 10:30 a.m., Kenyon Public Library.
Benson Family Singers-- 7 p.m., New Life Church, 525 Beverly St., Wanamingo. Bluegrass hymn sing and concert.
Saturday, Aug 24
Wednesday Wear-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Stewardship Days: Buckthorn & Bratwursts-- 9 a.m.-1 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Activities include pulling, cutting, and piling buckthorn. A light bratwurst and chips lunch will be provided for those registered. rbnc.org
New Life Church 20th Anniversary-- 9 a.m.-8 p.m., New Life Church, 525 Beverly St., Wanamingo. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: children pr-eK through grade 6 welcome for Children's Bible Adventure Day. Free showing of "I Can Only Imagine" at 8 p.m.
Kenyon Food Shelf-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Sunday, Aug 25
Smoked Pork Dinner-- 12:30-3 p.m., New Life Church, 525 Beverly St., Wanamingo. Dinner celebrating New Life Church's 20th anniversary, following 10 a.m. worship.
Alcoholics Anonymous-- 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Newcomers welcome. Call: 507-491-2725.
Monday, Aug 26
Adult Book Group 1-- 1:30 p.m., Kenyon Public Library. Meets last Monday of each month.
Kenyon Food Shelf-- 3-6 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Tuesday, Aug 27
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Whist-- 8:45-11:15 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)-- 9:30-10:30 a.m., St. Michael's Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon. Free exercise class for seniors.
Priscilla Club-- 1 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. All are welcome. Meets second, fourth, fifth Tuesdays of the month.
Mental Health Support Group-- 7-8:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 101 6th Ave. NW, Kasson. Free group sponsored by National Alliance on Mental Illness, for adults recovering from mental illness.