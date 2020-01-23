The calendar of events is a weekly feature of the Lonsdale Area News-Review. Submit items for publication that are open to the public at lonsdalenewsreview.com. Click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Community Resource Bank - 2nd Floor, 1605 Heritage Dr, Northfield. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building. $75.
Water Polo• 7-8 p.m., TCU Pool, 101 2nd St. N.E., Montgomery. Ages 16 & up - Co-Ed - Registration not required. Fast-paced, fun, and a great way to get a safe, nonimpact workout.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Arcadia Charter School 8th Grade Information Night• 6:30-8 p.m., Arcadia invites 8th grade students who may be interested in a public, project-based, progressive high school experience to visit and learn more about Arcadia Charter School's high school program. Laura Stelter, lstelter@arcadiacharterschool.org, 507-663-8806. http://www.arcadiacharterschool.org.
Diving Camp - Grades seven - 12• 3:30-4:30 p.m., TCU Pool, 101 2nd St. N.E., Montgomery. Learn or advance skills in one meter springboard diving. Training will include improving swimming/diving. $100. Coached by Dave DeMars.
Veseli Area Lions Bar Bingo• 7 p.m., Brewster's Bar & Grill, 9856 50th St. W., Lonsdale. Must Go Coverall each week & $1,000 progressive jack pot.
Thursday's Table• 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. All welcome to dine for free, sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Friday, Jan. 31
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building. $75.
Storytime• 10:30 a.m., Lonsdale Public Library, 1006 NE Birch St., Lonsdale.
Saturday, Feb. 01
Sustainable Farming Association Cannon River Chapter Conference• 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Seeds Farm, 6903 115th St East, Northfield. Update on the Cannon Valley Grown initiative. New board members will be elected. Hotdish potluck will follow. Tiffany Tripp, tatrippmn@gmail.com, 507-491-8188.
Bagels & Birds• 9:30-10:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.
Learn to Ski• 1-3 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151. $15/person, $10/member.
Legion Bingo• 6:30 p.m., Saturday evenings at the Lonsdale American Legion.
Candlelight Event• 5-8 p.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Create a magical night of cross country skiing, snowshoeing (or walking, if there is no snow)
Most Holy Redeemer Catholic School's 2nd Annual Hibernation Celebration• Food, drinks, music and games. Discounts and specials at many local businesses.
Cross Country Skiing Event• 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Montgomery Apple Orchard, 15953 MN 99, Montgomery. Provide your own skis, snow shoes are also welcome at this event. $2 per person.
Monday, Feb. 03
Ring the Bell Fitness• 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building. $75.
Diving Camp - Grades seven - 12• 3:30-4:30 p.m., TCU Pool, 101 2nd St. N.E., Montgomery. Learn or advance skills in one meter springboard diving. Training will include improving swimming/diving. $100. Coached by Dave DeMars.
Tuesday, Feb. 04
Golden Agers• 12:30 p.m., Lonsdale area-wide senior citizens will meet the first and third Tuesday of every month at the Lonsdale Civic Center. Cards and Bingo are played with a meal following. All seniors are invited to attend. For more information call Don at 507-744-2408.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Diving Camp - Grades seven - 12• 3:30-4:30 p.m., TCU Pool, 101 2nd St. N.E., Montgomery. Learn or advance skills in one meter springboard diving. Training will include improving swimming/diving. $100. Coached by Dave DeMars.